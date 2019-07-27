Yankees trade rumors: Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman available at a high price for NY

The latest New York Yankees trade rumors continue to focus on the team’s potential to bring Marcus Stroman to the pitching rotation. While New York is amongst the teams vying for the Blue Jays’ pitcher, it would come at a high asking price, according to the latest reports. That could make things difficult for New York to bolster their bullpen which has shown recent struggles.

Yankees-Jays trade rumors for Stroman

While Marcus Stroman is still up for trade, Toronto wants quite a bit in return. SportsNet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith provided the latest insight into what Toronto wants as part of a trade for their ace. As noted in his tweet, the Blue Jays are looking to get the Yankees’ top prospect Gleyber Torres as well as pitching prospect Deivi Garcia.

Within this piece… #BlueJays have reportedly asked for Gleyber Torres in talks with Yankees. Also asked for 20-year-old SP prospect Deivi Garcia That’s definitely aiming high. No harm in asking… next few days will determine if Jays get an elite prospect/young player back https://t.co/31mkDM8qxA — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 27, 2019

It is a high asking price and that’s due to the potential that Torres offers for the future. In just two years with the New York Yankees, Torres has made the All-Star team both seasons. He’s posted 24 home runs through the current date and 132 RBIs. This season he’s also batting .294 and is on pace to eclipse last year’s hits, RBI, and home run totals.

Stroman’s salary for the current season is $7.4 million with his Blue Jays’ contract going through next year. His current season stats have him viewed as a valuable commodity for Toronto, but it’s highly unlikely the Yankees will part with their young star Torres.

Earlier this month, both the Minnesota Twins and Yankees were rumored to be interested in a package for both Stroman and reliever Ken Giles. However, the thought process for the Jays was to get as much as they could for each player in separate deals.

The Yankees and Blue Jays are still talking, according to Jon Morosi. However, there isn’t any indication of how strongly the teams are moving toward a prospective deal.

Stroman believes he’ll be gone before trade deadline

Teams will need to make their best trade offers to the Toronto Blue Jays in the coming days. The MLB trade deadline officially arrives on July 31 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. So within the next several days, Marcus Stroman is likely to have a new team to pitch for. Based on his comments in the media session below, he seems to think he’ll be pitching elsewhere after the deadline.

“There’s been no willingness from the front office to sign me, so I’ve come to terms with that,” Stroman told reporters. “I’m ready to dominate, wherever that may be.”

Was that Marcus Stroman's final outing with the Blue Jays? pic.twitter.com/a30IandnJS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 25, 2019

The 28-year-old has been in the league since 2014 and has spent his entire career in Toronto. During that time, he’s racked up 635 strikeouts, a 3.76 ERA, and a record of 47-45, per Baseball-Reference. Whichever team lands the right-handed All-Star pitcher is going to have a gem in the bullpen, so it should be interesting to see if he ends up with one of this season’s contenders.