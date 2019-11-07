Yankees rumors: New York slugger comments on Stephen Strasburg, Gerrit Cole possibly joining team

New York Yankees rumors never go away. They are either lukewarm or red hot, but when you are talking about the Bronx Bombers, any rumor could become reality.

If one Yankees’ slugger gets his wish, both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg would be in pinstripes next season.

Giancarlo Stanton wants Cole, Strasburg in NYC

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton made no bones about it — he would love to see Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg in a Yankees uniform in 2020.

According to TMZ Sports, Stanton stated that a team “can never go wrong with Cole and Strasburg,” adding that the Bronx Bombers “can never have too many” superstars on their roster.

“I’m pretty sure Gerrit grew up a Yankees fan, so he’d always like to do that,” said Stanton. “And, Stras, we debuted together, so he’d like that.”

Does Stanton know something MLB insiders don’t?

While you can tell Stanton was being a bit playful with his answer, his desire to land both Cole and Strasburg is as true as any Yankees fan. Heck, if they signed one of the two, it would be big — both would be unprecedented.

The Yankees have made it no secret that they are going to go after Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg this winter. New York wants to bolster its pitching staff and they have eyes set on the best available on the market.

CC pitching in

Could recently-retired Yankees’ star CC Sabathia be the link that helps land Cole in the Bronx?

Sabathia and Cole have spoken a lot, and from what Sabathia recently said on a podcast this week, he is confident that Cole could end up in New York.

“If you give that m**********r enough money, he’s going to want to come here. “I am speaking from experience,” Sabathia said on an episode of his R2C2 is UNINTERRUPTED podcast.

“Me and Gerrit Cole have spoken at length many times about me pitching as a Yankee as a West Coast Guy,” Sabathia said. “This is crazy, this is shaping out… like the same offseason I had.”

Sabathia recruiting for the Yankees isn’t just a rumor — it is a reality. Now, the question is, will the Yankees front office back up the Brinks truck and unload the cash?