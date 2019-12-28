Yankees rumors: New York ‘aggressive’ in pursuit of Josh Hader

The New York Yankees seem to be far from done with their offseason transactions. They have already signed star pitcher Gerrit Cole to a long-term deal, and now, it seems they want to add to their already strong bullpen.

Yankees in aggressive pursuit of Josh Hader?

When you look at the Yankees’ bullpen, you wouldn’t think that going after a closer like Josh Hader would be a priority.

When you already have Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Chad Green, and Tommy Kahnle, what’s the rush or the point to add Hader?

The answer to that may be team control.

According to Empire Sports Media, the Bombers are aggressively in pursuit of Hader for many reasons, but the biggest is Hader’s current contract. Hader would come with four years of team control, which would give the Yankees a ton of flexibility.

#Yankees said to be “Aggressive” in Hader pursuit. #Brewers asking price is high but I talked to a source in Milwaukee who said that the crew believes a deal will eventually get done and someone will meet their asking price — Daniel Cunningham (@DC4213) December 26, 2019

The hard-throwing left-hander isn’t scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent until 2024.

All the stars in the bullpen – including Chapman, Britton, and Ottavino, would become free agents long before Hader. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want a lefty who can hit near 100 MPH coming in to close a game in the ninth inning?

Yankees may have to give up more than Miguel Andujar

What would the Brew Crew want for a player like Josh Hader? Miguel Andujar for starters.

As tweeted out by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman earlier this week, Miguel Andujar would more than likely be the key piece to this deal. The Brewers would surely want a prospect or two as well.

With Hader’s ability and future potential, how can you blame the Brewers if they want a player or two more?

Yankees remain interested in Josh Hader and could begin a package with 3B Miguel Andujar (Brewers don’t really have a set 3B). Interested teams still aren’t totally convinced Milwaukee would move the star closer though. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 22, 2019

Hader’s numbers for a player heading into his fourth season of action are impressive.

In 2019, Hader pitched 75 innings for the Brewers while striking out 138 batters. That is just 12 strikeouts shy of averaging two per inning. His career ERA 2.42 and his WHIP is an insane 0.850. That is as solid as it gets folks.

No wonder the Yankees want to make a deal for the 25-year-old. Stay tuned — when the Yankees eye a possible deal, things usually happen.