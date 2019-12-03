Yankees rumors: Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg meeting with New York this week

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

In case you didn’t know it, MLB is the only sport of the four major sports in the US that does not have a salary cap.

With that in mind, the New York Yankees may be on the verge of doing some serious holiday shopping for an ace or two this week that won’t come with a Black Friday discount – and at this point, they don’t mind.

Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg New York bound?

The Yankees have had one of the most feared lineups in baseball the past few seasons. Still, it has not translated into a World Series championship. That could all change if they land Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg – or both!

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the Yankees will meet with both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg this week.

This rumor should give Yankees’ fans hope that a move will be made this season, especially following Hal Steinbrenner’s comments on improving this staff ASAP.

Hal wants a winner, now

It’s in the Steinbrenner’s blood to win and according to NJ.com, Hal Steinbrenner is ready to open the vault for some star pitchers.

In an interview with the YES Network on Monday night, Steinbrenner specified how important it is that the Yankees bolster their pitching staff heading into 2020.

Steinbrenner said the focus on adding starting pitching depth this winter is the number one priority and that all suggestions presented to him from General Manager Brian Cashman would be considered – regardless of money.

“I’m not going to talk about anybody in particular, but let me just say that all options are open as far as I’m concerned,” Steinbrenner said. “Anything that rolls along across my desk, I will be looking at real seriously.”

Now that sounds like a guy who isn’t fooling around!

Last season Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg squared off in the 2019 Fall Classic, with Strasburg’s Nationals coming out on top.

Gerrit Cole was incredible for Houston in 2019. He finished with a 20-5 record with an ERA of 2.50.

Stephen Strasburg closed the 2019 season with an 18-6 mark. Strasburg was also was named the Wolrd Series MVP for his outstanding performances on the mound.

If the Yankees sign Cole or Strasburg this offseason they will surely be the early favorites to win the 2020 World Series.