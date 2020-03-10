Yankees Gary Sanchez may be tested for coronavirus after falling ill

The New York Yankees have already had a rough spring in the injury department, however, after this latest bit of news, it puts sports into perspective.

Gary Sanchez falls sick, coronavirus test ahead?

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is reportedly dealing with a fever and is headed for medical attention, the team said Tuesday.

Usually, that’s no big deal, right? All players find themselves feeling under the weather from time to time.

However, now with everyone talking about the coronavirus on seemingly a daily basis, everyone who gets a fever immediately thinks of the coronavirus first and the regular flu bug second.

According to a Yahoo report, via the Newark Star-Ledger, Sanchez has a “little bit of a fever” and is not feeling well.

As of this report, the Yankees weren’t certain whether team doctors would recommend a test for the coronavirus.

Gary Sanchez is not at Steinbrenner Field. He has a fever and will be evaluated by a team doctor. Yankees PR says they do not know if he is being tested for coronavirus. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 10, 2020

MLB Network’s Bryan Hoch reported on Tuesday morning that Sanchez is not at Steinbrenner Field today due to his fever. He will be evaluated by a team doctor soon.

That doctor is Dr. Norman Castellano. Dr. Castellano is scheduled to see Sanchez Tuesday and make the determination on the next move in terms of testing for the coronavirus.

On the heels of losing Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge to injuries this spring, the last thing the Yankees need is to have Sanchez out as well.

However, this situation is a bit different than your average everyday worry.

If Sanchez does get tested for the coronavirus, and it is positive, obviously the entire Yankees team will have to do the same.

Then who knows what the next steps will be?

Coronavirus already closing down sporting events

Coronavirus has already changed the schedule of many major events across the world – sports included.

Japan has already announced that they will cancel the start of the season due to fear of the outbreak spreading. The season opener was scheduled for March 20.

Major League Baseball has already started making changes to try and help the prevention of spreading the bug.

MLB is banning media from clubhouses starting Tuesday amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

The NBA has reportedly considered playing games in empty stadiums.

The pandemic is real folks, and as of now, it seems doctors are learning more about what we need to do to prevent this virus from spreading on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, it seems like it may get a bit worse before it gets better.

The 27-year-old Sanchez was a key part of the Yankees offense in 2019. He hit a career-high 34 home runs and drove in 77 RBIs in 106 games.

Hopefully, his biggest stat in 2020 is testing negative for the coronavirus.