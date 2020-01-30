Yahoo! fantasy baseball registration: First day for live drafts revealed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Yahoo! fantasy baseball opens on Thursday and people are starting to get excited about it. The long offseason is about to come to an end, and league commissioners can get back to hosting duties.

A lot of information has been shared by Yahoo! regarding renewing and creating leagues for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Even though games are still not close and Spring Training hasn’t even begun, it’s time for fantasy baseball owners to get back in action.

When does Yahoo! fantasy baseball open?

According to Yahoo!, team and league registration opens on Thursday, January 30. The site hasn’t given an exact time yet, but it usually takes place in the afternoon.

League registration will remain open through Sunday, July 5. That’s a lot of time for commissioners to put their leagues into action and start enjoying the 2020 MLB season.

It’s time to gather up the league mates!

Two weeks 'til Spring Training. 👀 Eloy, Raffy, and The Punisher are getting ready. 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Fc3RlrV7Ct — MLB (@MLB) January 29, 2020

When are first Yahoo! fantasy baseball drafts?

League commissioners can begin scheduling live Yahoo! fantasy baseball drafts for Monday, February 3, and beyond. Live drafts will be available until Sunday, June 21, providing a huge window to get things rolling this season.

The live draft lobby will open on Tuesday, February 25, which is when owners looking for leagues can start jumping into Yahoo! controlled ones. It’s a great way to get into a league immediately and meet new people with the same interest.

The live draft lobby will remain open until Sunday, April 5. Until then, players can find leagues that cater to rotisserie or head-to-head formats. There is a lot to offer, which includes points leagues as well.

Nick Castellanos is bringing more power to the @Reds lineup. pic.twitter.com/PcMBnuGk2A — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) January 29, 2020

Big changes in baseball ahead of 2020 MLB season

The MLB season runs from Thursday, March 26 until Sunday, September 27. Provided there are no extra games needed to determine playoff standings, the 2020 MLB Playoffs should begin on Tuesday, September 29.

Heading into the season, there are a lot of players with new homes. That is likely to include Mookie Betts, who has been unable to come to new contract terms with the Boston Red Sox.

The team has had a lot of discussions with the San Diego Padres, and a blockbuster trade might take place very soon.

Some of the other big changes include Anthony Rendon signing with the Los Angeles Angels, Nelson Cruz signing with the Minnesota Twins, and Nicholas Castellanos landing with the Cincinnati Reds.

Other big-name free agent signings included Gerrit Cole with the New York Yankees, Josh Donaldson with the Twins, Madison Bumgarner with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yasmani Grandal with the Chicago White Sox.