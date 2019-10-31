World Series Odds 2020: Can the Washington Nationals repeat? Astros, Dodgers, Yankees early favorites

The 2019 World Series is in the books. Congrats to the Washington Nationals who after a thrilling 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series are now the new MLB champs!

While the Nationals and their fans will be celebrating for weeks, the rest of the league is already looking towards the 2020 season, and so are Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Astros favored, again

Despite falling just short vs. Washington, the Houston Astros have already been tagged as the favorites to win the Fall Classic in 2020.

Listed at +400, meaning for every $100 you wager you win $400, it seems the Astros recent setback isn’t changing the minds of oddsmakers that they are still going to be one of the best in baseball next season.

The #WorldSeriesChamps are No. 5 in the newest 2020 World Series odds. Here is the top 10 according to West Gate Astros +400

LA Dodgers +450

NY Yankees +600

Red Sox +900

Nationals +1000

Braves +1200

Indians +1600

Twins +2000

Cubs +2000

Tampa Bay Rays +2000

STL Cardinals +2000 — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) October 31, 2019

The Nationals, on the other hand, are being given the Rodney Dangerfield treatment with their opening odds – no respect. The newly crowned champs are listed as the fifth-shortest odds on the board at +1000.

That could be for several reasons, including the upcoming free agency class that includes Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg has the option to opt-out of his final year in his current contract. If the Nats lose both players, it will be tough to repeat in 2020.

Ahead of the champs are the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox. The Dodgers are the second overall favorite at +450 with the Yankees right behind at +600.

The 2018 champion Red Sox are listed at +900.

Longshots

At the opposite end of the table are the longshots. You know, the teams that no one is giving a chance to do well next season.

That “honor” if you will belongs to the Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals. All four are listed at 200/1. Not far at that pace are the Mariners, Blue Jays, Pirates and Giants who are all listed at 100-1.

It is amazing how quickly things can change in sports. Just three seasons ago, the Tigers and Royals were two of the teams that many expected to do well and possibly win the World Series. Now they are looked at as the two of the worst.

Things can change that quick.

Here is a look at every team’s odds to win the 2020 World Series.