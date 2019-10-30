World Series interference call: Kate Upton voices frustration on Twitter, fans react to her tweet

Game 6 of the World Series came with plenty of drama attached to it thanks to an interference call involving the Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner. It involved base running rule that some feel is worthless in the game, but yet it’s there. However, the controversy and ensuing holdup of the game brought MLB wife Kate Upton online to sound off.

What was the World Series interference call?

The controversial call happened during the top of the seventh in Game 6 as the Nationals’ Trea Turner was at the plate. With a man on first, Turner had a swinging bunt which sent the ball towards the pitching mound’s third base side.

Astros pitcher Brad Peacock was able to field it and threw towards Turner. The ball hit Turner as first baseman Yuri Gurriel was stretching to get the ball. This happened as Turner made his final step towards first base and the ball rolled away from Gurriel.

The Nationals’ Yan Gurner made it to third base as Turner got to second. However, plate umpire Sam Holbrook called Turner out due to runner interference. Here’s a look at the play via SI MLB Twitter:

The review held up the game for over four minutes as umpires needed to sort things out with MLB officials in New York. However, the call stood as originally called. An irate Dave Martinez was also tossed out of the game for arguing the controversial call.

. @MLB rule: "When running the last half of the way to first base while the ball is being fielded in the vicinity of first, a baserunner must stay within the three-foot runner's lane to the right of the foul line unless they are avoiding a player fielding a batted ball." — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 30, 2019

MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre spoke to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal about the call post-game. He mentioned that interference calls are considered discretionary calls based on umpire judgment, so that means a team can’t protest the game over the call.

MLB's chief baseball officer, Joe Torre, explains all aspects of Trea Turner's controversial runner interference call to @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/SEJDUuwRB7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

The controversy fired up the Nationals enough. Anthony Rendon connected on a two-run blast in the seventh to push his team’s lead to 5-2. The Nationals went on to win the game 7-2 and force a deciding Game 7 of the World Series.

Upton sounds off on Twitter over WS call

Model Kate Upton clearly has a side in the World Series. She’s rooting for her husband Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. Therefore she has a significant interest in the outcome of the series and defended the call.

She took to her Twitter, which currently has over two million followers to inform fans about the rulebook in case they needed some help with it.

“He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long…,” Upton posted with an image she took of the baseball field presumably from her seat.

He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long… pic.twitter.com/SzUJTA4L70 — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 30, 2019

Of course, Upton’s Twitter post, her first involving an MLB rules explanation brought out the trolls and those looking to crack some jokes.

“He ran in a straight line the entire way. What were you watching?,” one Twitter user asked.

“Her husband not be able to win a World Series game,” someone replied.

“You’re in the minority here Kate. That’s a terrible call,” one Twitter user replied.

“Off the record who are you rooting for?” another tweet reply said.

Justin Verlander has been the Astros LVP in the playoffs with an emphasis on L as in LOSING PITCHER,” a Twitter reply said in response to Verlander’s issues winning a WS game.

Plenty of MLB players agreed that it was a bad call, as reported by ESPN. Among the players tweeting about it were Randal Gricuk, Jake Arrieta, Brett Anderson, and Travis Shaw. Upton also tweeted again about some of the comments she received.

I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s. #feminist — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 30, 2019

The two teams will meet again with Kate Upton faithfully watching and hoping there are no controversies that affect her team getting the win.