World Series Game 3: What time do the Astros play the Nationals today?

The Houston Astros are in trouble. Big trouble. After losing the first two games of the 2019 World Series on their home field, they now have to face the Washington Nationals on the road for games 3, 4, and 5.

Must win for Astros

Game 3 is going to be the swing game of this series. The Nationals know if they win, they will take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

However, if the Astros win, it changes the series. One single victory for Houston would give them the confidence they need to get things going in the right direction.

The good news for the Astros is they will have one of their best pitchers on the mound tonight in Zack Greinke. The bad news for Houston is the Nationals have already defeated two of the best pitchers in the game in Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander.

Washington is the hottest team in baseball, that’s for sure. The Nats, who swept St. Louis in the NLCS, have now won eight straight playoff games.

Game 3 start time

While fans never know how the game will turn out, we do know one thing that will happen once the first pitch is thrown at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. tonight — the crowd will be in an absolute frenzy!

Washington had not tasted a World Series championship since 1924 when the then Bucky Harris led Washington Senators defeated the New York Giants in seven games.

The Senators made it back to the Fall Classic the following season as well. However, they lost the series in seven games to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fans in D.C. know that this series is far from over, but they are ready to party like it’s 1924!

The Nationals will send Anibal Sanchez to the mound in Game 3 to counter Houston’s, Zack Greinke.

Tonight’s Game 3 of the 2019 World Series is scheduled to start just after 8 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on FOX. The big game will also be streaming live online through the FOX Sports Go App and on YouTube TV.