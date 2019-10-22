World Series 2019: Schedule, odds, TV start time & how to watch Nationals vs Astros live online

The 2019 World Series schedule will get underway tonight from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas as the Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros to determine this year’s MLB champion.

How the Astros got here

For the Houston Astros, it was World Series or bust. When you boast of a pitching staff that features Justin Verlander and Garrit Cole – not to mention trading for Zack Grienke during the season, the pressure to deliver is intense.

Houston’s lineup is one of the best in baseball. With studs like Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman leading the way, the Astros can score runs in a hurry.

The Astros defeated Tampa Bay in the ALDS before knocking out the New York Yankees in 6 games in the ALCS to advance to the World Series.

Houston won the MLB title two seasons ago and they will look to make it 2 out of 3 championships if the can fend off the surging underdog Nationals.

Washington keeps rolling

They lost one of the most polarizing players in baseball in the offseason in Bryce Harper. They also were being deemed as “old” and not really a contender.

After all, this was the year the Atlanta Braves would take over with their young talent, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were ready for another run at the NL Pennant.

So was losing Harper to the Phillies in free agency the best thing that happened to the Nationals? It looks that way.

This team took everything in stride as they were scoffed at after a terrible to start to the season, however, the Nationals had a great stretch run in August and September and they just kept on rolling in the postseason.

After defeating the Brewers in a crazy comeback in the NL Wild Card game, Washington took out the heavily favored Dodgers in the NLDS, then swept the St. Louis Cardinals on there way to the World Series.

Vegas odds, schedule

The Nationals will once again be a heavy underdog in the upcoming series against Houston, but they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Vegas oddsmakers have Houston listed at -225 to in the World Series, with the comeback on Washington at +170. The Astros are a great team, but that underdog money looks real nice – especially with a team that is definitely playing with house money.

For fans on the go, each World Series game will stream live on FOX Sports Go. Just download the free App from your App Store and you can follow every pitch live on your phone, tablet or hand-held device.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Here is a look at the complete World Series schedule along with the TV start times.