Who sang the national anthem at World Series Game 1? Singer Nicole Scherzinger performs Star-Spangled Banner

The 2019 World Series officially opened Tuesday night as the Washington Nationals hosted the Houston Astros. Before it all got started, fans were treated to the pre-game activities, but many were wondering who sang the national anthem.

Here are more details about singer Nicole Scherzinger, who graced the fans with the latest rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Nicole Scherzinger sings national anthem at Game 1

In the 2019 World Series, the Nationals are vying for the title against the Astros. Before the two teams could get started in their clash for the title in DC, it was time for the pre-game talk, introductions, and, of course, the national anthem. That came courtesy of the talented Nicole Scherzinger.

Videos surfaced on Twitter and other social media capturing Scherzinger’s rendition of the national anthem.

Nicole Scherzinger showing how it's done… She performed the National Anthem at the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/BIKKusNb77 — Portal Nicole Scherzinger (@PortalNicole) October 23, 2019

The reactions to Scherzinger’s performance were mostly praising her for the rendition. Many people agreed it was “beautiful” and others were amazed at her voice.

“She was incredible. What a voice” one Twitter commenter said.

Another replied on the Twitter video, “So beautifully sang, I wanna cry and I’m not even American.”

Who is national anthem singer Nicole Scherzinger?

Many sports fans watching around the world might not necessarily be familiar with Nicole Scherzinger. However, she’s a regular on the mega-hit series “The Masked Singer” as one of the panel members. It’s not her main claim to fame, though, as she is a singer, dancer, choreographer, model, and celebrity endorser, among other roles. Basically, she’s a multi-talented star with many endeavors.

Scherzinger, real name Nicole Prescovia Elikolani Valiente, is 41 and was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Prior to appearing on “The Masked Singer,” she really launched into stardom as the lead singer for the group Pussycat Dolls. It allowed Scherzinger to embark on her own solo musical career afterward.

She’s sold millions of records as a solo act and many millions more as a member of Pussycat Dolls. Her biggest hit over the years came in 2011 with “Right There.” The track featured hi-hop star 50 Cent and charged as high as No. 39 in the United States and No. 3 in the UK.

The song “Don’t Hold Your Breath” went to No. 1 in the UK that same year, giving her two songs that went two-times platinum in 2011. With the Pussycat Dolls, the songs “Don’t Cha,” featuring Busta Rhymes and “Buttons,” (music video) featuring Snoop Dogg, were among the group’s biggest hits, charting No. 2 and No. 3 in the U.S., respectively.

In addition to the singing, choreography, and television gig, Scherzinger has been a model and celebrity endorser. Her endorsements or “ambassador” arrangements have been for imPress Nails, Herbal Essences, British Airways, and Proactiv+ skincare products.

Scherzinger has appeared on other TV shows, including her work as one of the judges for “The X Factor” in the UK. She first appeared on the show in 2012 for about a year or so, then returned in 2016 for another season.

Add in film roles or voice work as well. She’s been in several, including Chasing Papi, Men in Black 3, and Dirty Dancing in 2017. Did we mention she has many talents?

Now viewers can see her regularly on NBC’s “The Masked Singer,” or visit her official Instagram here.