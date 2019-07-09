Who sang the National Anthem at 2019 MLB All-Star Game? Singer Max Schneider takes spotlight

On Tuesday night, the season’s top stars for Major League Baseball took the field in Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. Among the players participating were Mike Trout, Christian Yelich, Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, and Carlos Santana.

There was also a rock band on the field to play during the introductions and a musical artist that may not have been too familiar for viewers. That begs the question of “who sang the national anthem at the 2019 MLB All-Star Game?”

Who is Max Schneider, MLB All-Star Game singer?

Pop singer “MAX” was introduced as the official National Anthem artist for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. He delivered a sweet rendition of the song just ahead of the Midsummer Classic at Progressive Field. A flyover from four jets closed out the moment as the fans and players cheered the occasion.

Full name Max Schneider, the 27-year-old singer hails from Manhattan, New York, and has been in the music business for over a decade now. He’s released two studio albums and multiple singles. His biggest hit so far was 2016’s “Lights Down Low” featuring Gnash. It reached as high as No. 7 on the pop charts.

The sights and sounds of baseball with @MAXMusic. pic.twitter.com/cv04JElWW2 — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 10, 2019

According to Max’s tweet, this was his first official televised rendition of the anthem. It was well-received and certainly gave the singer more attention. Some viewers may be looking for a bit more information on where else to check out the artist simply known as Max.

MAX’s 2012 movie role and soundtrack

Max was a major part of the soundtrack for 2012’s Nickelodeon Original Movie Rags. It also featured Drake Bell, Keke Palmer, and Nick Cannon in roles for a modern take on the Cinderella tale.

The soundtrack features a total of 12 songs and a majority of them feature Max, including “Someday.” Check out the performance below.

The Rags soundtrack went on to reach No. 59 on the US Billboard album charts, and No. 3 on the US Billboard Soundtracks chart. It also took the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Soundtrack chart, giving it great commercial success.

Following the popularity of that movie role and soundtrack, MAX went on to release two studio albums. In 2015, he released NWL. 2016 brought Hell’s Kitchen Angel, his only album to chart.

He now has a third studio album set to arrive in 2019 with House of Divine. MAX already released the song “Love Me Less” featuring Quinn XCII. The official video is below from MAX’s YouTube channel.

So far the release date for his 2019 LP is to be announced. However, MAX is likely to unveil the details at his official Twitter @MAXMusic.

National Anthem singer MAX is currently on tour

Max has been touring many cities as part of his Intimate AF tour. It’s included recent stops in Los Angeles and Milwaukee among other cities. He’ll be making his way to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and then back to the United States in Michigan within the next two weeks.

Los Angeles / 7.1.19 / Intimate AF tour pic.twitter.com/cR4hPwzo4s — MAX (@MAXMusic) July 2, 2019

It’s clearly a busy time for the singer Max Schneider. While he may not be quite the household name that viewers have seen at other All-Star events, MAX certainly gained some more fans after Monday’s performance.

More information about Max and his Intimate AF tour is available at the official tour website here.