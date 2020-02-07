Who is the highest paid MLB player in 2020? Top 10 list for upcoming season revealed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

With the official start of spring training just days away, millions of fans can’t wait to greet the boys of summer. The smell of fresh-cut grass and the crack of the bat are signature staples that baseball is not too far off.

With all of the big contracts in sports these days, who is the highest-paid MLB player in the game today?

MLB shelling out big bucks in 2020

MLB Players today make big bucks compared to their forefathers. Nowadays, some players make more in a month then players did back in the 1960s, 70s, or 80s made in a year.

Yes, it is sure nice to be a professional baseball player right now.

This offseason, pitcher Gerrit Cole put himself amongst the highest paid baseball players of all-time when he signed a blockbuster deal with the New York Yankees.

Cole inked a deal that will net him roughly $324 million over the next nine years.

Cole’s new contract came just one day after the Washington Nationals announced that they were resigning the 2019 World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg to a seven-year deal valued at $245 million.

What is more incredible about those numbers is that neither Cole or Strasburg’s deal made them the highest-paid player in the game.

Who is the highest-paid MLB player in 2020?

Both Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg are in the top 10 players who will earn the highest pay-check in 2020. However, they are not at the top of the mountain.

That honor belongs to Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

According to Spotrac, Trout will make a whopping $37.6 million in 2020. Trout is one of if not the best player in the game according to many MLB experts.

Last season Trout smashed 45 home runs, drove in 104 RBI, and finished the season with a .291 average.

Right behind Trout is the newly signed Gerrit Cole.

Cole was lights out last season with the Houston Astros. Cole finished with a 20-5 mark to go along with his 2.50 ERA and a ridiculous video game like 0.895 WHIP.

If he can duplicate that in 2020 in New York, the Yankees should be headed to the Fall Classic.

Rounding out the top three is Washington Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer is a 7-time All-Star and 3-time Cy Young award winner.

In his 12-seasons, Scherzer has compiled a 170-89 record with an ERA of 3.20. Very impressive, to say the least!

Below is a look at the top 10 paid players in MLB.