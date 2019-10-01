Who is Mattress Mack, the man who placed $3.5 million World Series bet?

Who is Mattress Mack? You may not know who he is, but what we do know is that he has a lot of money, and he is ready to risk it all on his beloved Houston Astros!

If you love to gamble, or ever just fantasized about hitting it big, you may want to take a page out of Mattress Mack’s playbook. Or you may not!

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is the owner of Gallery Furniture in Houston, Texas. His business must do well because he just placed a $3.5 million wager on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. Yes, $3.5 million.

McIngvale placed the bet at the DraftKings sportsbook at Scarlet Pearl casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. When he made the wager, the Astros were listed at +220 to win the World Series. What that means is McIngvale will win $220 for every $100 he put up.

The quick math reveals that his wager would pay out a cool $7.7 million if the Astros win the World Series. McIngvale’s bet is one of the largest ever taken by a U.S. bookmaker.

“I’m just amazed how much DraftKings and Scarlet Peal took, and they didn’t blink an eye,” McIngvale said. “That’s pretty rare in the sports betting business in the United States for someone to take three and half million dollars.”

Just the fact that DraftKings would book that wager shows how much they are pulling in on a daily basis.

Mack’s generosity

While the Houston Astros are the favorites to win it all, Mattress Mack knows this win won’t be easy. The New York Yankees are stacked, and so are the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.

That doesn’t seem to phase him one bit.

McIngvale has always done outrageous things in terms of deals and money, and a lot of them help his costumers out.

This season, McIngvale has offered to refund mattress-related purchases of $3,000 or more if the Astros win the World Series. If you think that is crazy, guess again.

This isn’t McIngvale’s first rodeo! He ran the same promotion back in 2017 and had to refund more than $10 million in purchases when his beloved Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could it be deja vu for McIngvale?

He hopes so. After all, why would he mind refunding his loyal patrons when he stands to win big himself? It’s a win-win!

One thing to keep in mind about the man known as Mattress Mack is that his heart is bigger than his pocketbook. He doesn’t do this for show. In fact, he gives away more money at times than he brings in.

He countlessly gives folks a helping hand who are in need of money, food, and anything else. One thing you can bet on is this — if the Astros win the World Series, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will be sharing his wealth, like always.