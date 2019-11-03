Where will Stephen Strasburg pitch in 2020? World Series MVP opts out of contract with Nationals

Where will Stephen Strasburg pitch in 2020? Strasburg rumors are beginning to heat up as the World Series MVP announced he will opt out of contract with the Nationals and pursue free agency.

Less than 24 hours ago the Washington Nationals were celebrating their first-ever World Series championship parade. Now they may be losing the 2019 World Series MVP from their team.

Stephen Strasburg opts out, becomes a free agent

While the move didn’t surprise many who are in the know, the Washington Nationals star pitcher Stephen Strasburg chose to opt-out of his contract.

Mark Feinsand was one of the first to break the news on Saturday night via Twitter.

BREAKING: Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the final four years and $100M of his deal with the Nationals. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 3, 2019

Strasburg is betting on himself this offseason, and he most likely will win. The hard-throwing right-hander is reportedly walking away from a guaranteed four-year $100 million dollar deal. However, as crazy as this may sound, he probably will get a better offer.

It makes sense for Strasburg to give free agency a try. After all, his value has never been higher.

Strasburg became the first overall No. 1 pick to win a World Series MVP for the team that drafted him.

Where will Stephen Strasburg pitch in 2020?

Stephen Strasburg will be highly sought after this offseason, that’s for sure. Now, just because he opted out of his current deal with Washington doesn’t mean he won’t play for the Nats in 2020.

Washington, just like any other team in the league, can make Strasburg an offer.

As soon as the news broke, New York Yankees fans took to Twitter telling the front office to go get him! Don’t be surprised if the Yankees, along with the Astros, tries to make a serious run at Strasburg this offseason.

The Yankees have already said they have serious interest in pursuing free agent Gerrit Cole this winter. If they feel even for one second that Cole has no interest, Strasburg would be a sure option.

If the Astros can’t re-up with Cole, they will need someone to fill his spot, so who better than Strasburg? Houston is now a “World Series or Bust” team – meaning they aren’t interested in anything less than hosting the trophy next fall. Adding someone like Strasburg would surely help that become a reality.

Strasburg is represented by Scott Boras. That means he may end up anywhere, but will surely get a great deal.

It is being rumored that Strasburg is giving his team the first chance to sign him – just at a better price.

Agent Scott Boras agreed days ago with the Washington #Nats that they would begin negotiations re-working Stephen Strasburg’s contract on Sunday — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 3, 2019

Bob Nightengale tweeted that Boras and the Nationals brass are expected to meet on Sunday for negotiations.

In his career, the hard-throwing right-hander is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA and 1,695 strikeouts.