When will MLB return? Commissioner Rob Manfred reveals possible Opening Day 2020 time frame

The MLB 2020 season may not begin until mid-May. At this point, that may be wishful thinking.

Just one week ago, something like this seemed pretty hard to fathom, however, after the latest coronavirus update from the CDC, getting back to normal in the sports world, not to mention just our everyday regular lives, could take a while.

Opening Day 2020 delay

A sure sign of spring is the start of a new baseball season.

This year, Major League Baseball will not get underway for at least 6-8 weeks from its original scheduled starting date of March 26.

According to multiple reports, MLB 2020 Opening Day will be delayed until at least mid-May.

Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement after speaking with all 30 clubs indicating that the start of the regular season will be delayed in accordance with the latest CDC recommendation.

MLB has pushed back opening day to mid-May at the earliest, in accordance with CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/Ck4Z1Gajpj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2020

Manfred had previously announced that Spring Training would be delayed as more news about COVID-19 was breaking. At that point, Manfred hoped that the start of the season would only be delayed by two weeks.

Following the latest update on the virus from President Trump and the CDC, that possible start to the 2020 MLB season has been pushed back even further.

Last night the CDC said it does not want events taking place that would have more than 50 people attending at one time for the next eight weeks.

Thus, unless a miracle breakthrough occurs, all sporting events will be grounded until at least some time in May,

Manfred says fans will be updated often

In Monday’s statement from the MLB commissioner, he assured everyone that he will be providing all of the latest information on when the game is expected to hit the diamond once again.

Statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/E5xPfMGOc0 — MLB (@MLB) March 16, 2020

Manfred also said that he’s not going to speculate, but he did indicate that owners are still hopeful to play a full schedule. That may be tricky if they starting in late May. However, they could come close if the turned the clock back to the way the schedule was set in the 1970s and 80s.

Almost every team played 10-12 regularly scheduled doubleheaders back then.

Go back even further in baseball time and in the 1950s and 60s every Sunday was a doubleheader.

While it may be hard to get in all 162 games, especially if they don’t start until the last week of May — or even the first week of June — they could come close just by adding several twin-bills along the way.

One thing to keep in mind is that when the all-clear does arrive, Manfred said that the players will most likely have a 10-day to two-week preseason to get back into shape.

Here’s to hoping for the best-case scenario.