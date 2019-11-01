When is the Washington Nationals Parade 2019? Date, start time & how to watch the World Series celebration live

The Washington Nationals are World Champions!

In one of the wildest World Series in modern history, which saw the road team win every game, the Nationals pulled off the improbable series win over the heavily favored Houston Astros in seven games – and now they are ready to party!

Bad start, great finish

The Washington Nationals proved the old theory correct. It’s not how you start, but how you finish that matters. At the 50-game mark, Washington was 19-31. That was the National League’s second-worst record at the time.

However, that is when the Nationals somehow caught fire. Washington went on to post a 74-38 mark from that point on which was good enough to earn a Wild Card Game berth.

Little did we all know that when the Nationals overcame a 3-1 deficit in the eighth inning to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3, it would be the story of the postseason.

The Nats rallied from a 2-1 series hole against the Dodgers to win the best-of-five NLDS, then, of course, they trailed the Astros 3-2 in the Fall Classic before winning the final two games of the series on the road and claiming the championship.

Nationals Parade info

Now that Nationals have finished the fight, they are ready to celebrate with fans in what will surely be one of the biggest parades in DC sports history!

2019 @Nationals Championship Parade in the #SportsCapital: ⏰ Saturday, November 2, at 2 p.m.

📍 Constitution Ave and 15th St NW

📱 Text “NATS” to 888777 for alerts

👣 Leave your car at home

🤔 Visit https://t.co/z3iW62Je9Y for more info#FIGHTFINISHED#WorldSeries https://t.co/hrWFBKsgfY — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 31, 2019

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted out the info to all fans in DC and the surrounding areas, however, what if you are a fan of the Nationals that lives nowhere near the parade?

Don’t worry, No matter where you live across the globe, you can watch every moment of the parade unfold live right from your home.

MLB.com indicates that the Nationals’ World Series Championship Parade will be held this Saturday, November 2, at 2 p.m. ET. As for watching the parade, fans will have a few options.

Fans will be able to watch the parade in its entirety on the MLB Network.

If you are on the go you can also watch the parade streaming live online through the MLB At Bat app or by heading to NBCWashington.com/live.

Congrats to the Wahington Nationals!