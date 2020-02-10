When does spring training start for the Yankees? Pitchers and catchers, first full workout dates revealed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

It may feel like winter across most of the US. However, this week kicks off the long haul towards October and the Fall Classic as teams prepare to start spring training.

With the crazy MLB offseason now in the rearview mirror, which left many Yankees fans feeling slighted after the Astros cheating scandal of 2017 was brought to light, all the Bombers want to do is get back to the diamond and try to capture their 28th World Series title this fall.

They will have plenty of motivation in 2020, that’s for sure.

When does spring training start for the Yankees?

With all 30 teams reporting to spring training over the next seven days, New York fans are wondering just when do the Yankees start spring training?

According to a Sporting News report, pitchers and catchers arrive on Wednesday, February 12, and have their first workout on Thursday, February 13.

The rest of the club is due to arrive on Monday, February 17, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Tuesday, February 18.

The first preseason game for New York will take place on Saturday, February 22, when the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

The preseason schedule for New York will conclude on March 24 when the Yankees play the Blue Jays at Olympic Stadium.

World Series or bust for Yankees

Spring Training is a time for players to work out the kinks, get back into baseball mode, and focus on the season ahead.

For the Yankees, 2020 is already shaping up as a “World Series or bust” season.

With the signing of free-agent star pitcher Gerrit Cole this offseason and Giancarlo Stanton looking healthier than ever, the Yankees look poised to take over the American League once again.

Cole dominated teams in 2019, finishing with a 20-5 record along with a 2.50 ERA. Cole will bring a much-needed boost to the Yankees’ only weakness from last season — their starting pitching.

The Yankees boast of one of the toughest lineups in baseball heading into the 2020 season, and Las Vegas oddsmakers have taken notice.

According to Oddschecker, every online wagering outlet, including FOX Bet and Bet America have the Yankees listed as the early 2020 World Series favorite.

At+350, or 3.5/1, New York ranks ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, and Washington Nationals as the team to beat.

New York opens the regular season on March 26 against the Baltimore Orioles. The home opener is scheduled for April 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.