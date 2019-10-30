When and where is Game 7 of the World Series 2019? Starting pitchers, ticket prices, and Vegas odds favorite

It all comes down to this! One game, one champion. Tonight, when the Houston Astros take on the Washington Nationals, one team will walk away as the 2019 World Series champions, while the other will have to ponder all winter long how they fell just one game short of a title.

When and where is Game 7?

Game 7 of the 2019 World Series will take place at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas. The twist for the heavy-hitting Astros is they may prefer to play this game in Washington.

The first six games of the World Series have all been won by the road team. Never before has a World Series that went the distance of all seven games has the road team won each contest.

Nationals fans hope this trend continues for just one more game so their team can be crowned champions!

Starting pitchers revealed for Game 7

When teams are in a Game 7, it is an all-out war on the field. It doesn’t matter who pitched yesterday or even two days ago. All players at any position could get the call to step in at any time — especially relief pitchers.

The starting pitchers for tonight’s Game 7 are two of the best in the game.

Washington will send Max Scherzer to the mound, while the Astros will counter with Zack Greinke.

Scherzer has been touched up at times in the postseason, but he still has been tough as nails when he gets into a jam. Mad Max is 3-0 in the 2019 playoffs and has a stout ERA of 2.46.

Greinke, on the other hand, has yet to win in the 2019 postseason. He is 0-2 with an ERA north of 5.00.

If you are looking to buy a ticket for this huge Game 7, hopefully, you brought your checkbook!

CBS indicates that over 3,000 tickets were still up for grabs for Tuesday’s Game 6. With an average ticket price of $1,262 for Game 6, that number could jump even higher for tonight’s winner-take-all Game 7.

The cheapest tickets available were selling for $470.

For tonight’s game, Seat Geek has reported the cheapest tickets start at $363. The most expensive are listed at $1,500. Stub Hub has many tickets listed under $400 each.

If you believe in Las Vegas, then the Houston Astros are going to win tonight. If you believe in trends, they won’t. Either way, Vegas sportsbooks have the Astros listed as the favorites at -135, with the over/under run total set at 7.5.

Game 7 will air live nationally on FOX and will also be available for live streaming viewers via the FOX Sports Go App. The first pitch is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET.