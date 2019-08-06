Home > Sport > MLB

What is Players’ Weekend 2019? MLB upcoming event, dates revealed

6th August 2019 5:08 PM ET
MLB Players’ Weekend 2019 is coming soon. Pic credit: MLB.com/YouTube

MLB Players’ Weekend is on the horizon. What is Players’ Weekend you ask? It is a chance for players to let loose, so to speak. Players enjoy it, and fans absolutely love it!

What is Players’ Weekend?

The best way to describe MLB Players’ Weekend is this, let’s be kids again! Just like in the movie “The Sandlot,” MLB Players’ Weekend is a chance for the guys to be more themselves.

It is an opportunity for players to show off another side of themselves. From their backgrounds and personal interests to just a hardcore nickname that hasn’t left them since childhood, players will be adding their personal slang to the back of their jersey and to the equipment they use during the game.

Fans everywhere are getting geared up for the big weekend as thousands have taken to Twitter to express which jerseys are already their favorite. From the multi-colorful to black and white, the uniform previews are already getting rave reviews.

When is Players’ Weekend?

Don’t panic baseball fans; MLB Players’ Weekend is still a few weeks away, so you have plenty of time to get your tickets!

Some of the marquee matchups will include the Yankees taking on the Dodgers and the Braves facing off against the New York Mets. Reports indicate the Yankees and Dodgers will be decked out in all-black and white uniforms. That is going to be something to see for any fan! The annual MLB Players’ Weekend event is scheduled for all 30 MLB teams the weekend of August 23-25.