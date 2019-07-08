Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Home Run Derby Record: Blue Jays slugger sets single-round HR total

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wasted no time Monday night showing off his power.

The son of one of the best hitters to ever play the game is proving he is a chip-off-the-old-block at the 2019 Home Run Derby as he promptly came to the plate for the first time ever in the Home Run Derby and set the single-round home run total record.

Vlad Jr. shines

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was feeling it tonight. The Dodgers stud set the first-round record to open the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby.

It was incredible. What turned out to be more incredible is how Vladimir Guerrero Jr. destroyed Pederson’s record.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took out Oakland’s Matt Chapman after smashing 29 homers – breaking Peterson’s short-lived record. 29 round-trippers are the most ever in a single round.

My goodness… Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with 29 home runs for >>2.3<< miles in home runs. WOW! pic.twitter.com/IHVOmAhQbx — Daren Willman (@darenw) July 9, 2019

The homers Vladdy hit were bombs. Absolutely none of them were cheap. In fact, the old expression “he hit it a mile” actually applies to Guerrero. How about 2.3 miles? This kid is going to be special.

No. 29 is for the record book

When Vladdy broke Joc Peterson’s first-round record minutes after it happened, it was amazing. But what many don’t realize is when he hit No. 29, he actually broke a second record as well.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with 29 HR in the 1st Round of the Home Run Derby tonight, breaking Josh Hamilton's 2008 record for most HR in a single round in derby history (28). pic.twitter.com/RnZIjeal8u — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 9, 2019

That record was set in 2008 by Texas’ Josh Hamilton. Hamilton crushed 28 homers in one round. That record lasted 11 years.

Now it too belongs to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. So first-round record, check. Overall record, check. What a night for Vladdy!

Vladimir wasn’t finished

Vlad Guerrero Jr. wasn’t finished yet either. In the second round, he hit 40 more — breaking the record yet again. This is a year that Guerrero will never forget.