Tyler Skaggs net worth: How much was he worth in 2019?

Shocking reports arrived on Monday, July 1, that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in a Texas hotel room. The news of Skaggs’ death shocked fans everywhere as the MLB player was just 27-years-old.

Now many fans are learning more about his life including his career stats, family, and Tyler Skaggs’ net worth as of 2019.

Tyler Skaggs’ MLB teams, career stats

Skaggs entered the league via the draft back in 2009 as the 40th overall pick. At that time, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim drafted him from Santa Monica High School. He would end up spending several seasons pitching for minor league teams.

Skaggs didn’t officially play in the major leagues until 2012. He’d spend his first two seasons as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ bullpen. During those two seasons, he was 3-6 with a 5.43 ERA and 57 strikeouts.

From there, Skaggs joined the Los Angeles Angels and played with them for five seasons. He’d go 5-5 in his first season with a 4.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts. In his next three seasons, Tyler Skaggs had losing records, going 13-20 overall. He had a career-best 4.02 ERA and 129 strikeouts last season.

His 2019 season was off to a good start with Skaggs going 7-7 with 78 strikeouts. However, his season was cut short due to the recent circumstances. As of this report, police were still investigating Tyler Skaggs’ cause of death.

How much was Tyler Skaggs’ net worth as of 2019?

The bulk of Tyler Skaggs’ net worth comes from his earnings in Major League Baseball. He earned just $502,250 for his salary in 2014. However, his annual salary went up the next two years to $515,000 and $555,000.

By 2018, Skaggs’ salary was $1.875 million, and then $3.7 million for the 2019 MLB season, per Baseball-Reference. He was also eligible to become an MLB free agent in 2021.

On Sunday, @TylerSkaggs37 took part in the #CaliforniaStrong Celebrity Softball Game, a charity event to raise money for those impacted by the recent tragic events in California. pic.twitter.com/zS20SFPIIX — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) January 14, 2019

According to Gossip Gist, Tyler Skaggs was worth approximately $8 million as of 2019. It’s unknown if he had any particular endorsement deals, but most likely his wealth included the home he co-owned in addition to other investments and savings.

Tyler Skaggs is survived by wife Carli Miles. The couple was just married after the 2018 MLB season. They lived in Santa Monica, California.

See more photos from Tyler Skaggs’ baseball career and life at his official Instagram account.