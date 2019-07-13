Tyler Skaggs’ mom throws first pitch during Angels ceremony for deceased pitcher

Last night was one for the record books for the Los Angeles Angels. The emotions were high as the team honored Tyler Skaggs. Skaggs passed away on July 1 while the team was in Texas.

Just one day before what would have been Tyler Skaggs’ 28th birthday, the Los Angeles Angels honored their fallen teammate, and the results were like a script written in Hollywood.

Tyler Skaggs’ mom throws the first pitch

The Los Angeles Angels have not played a home game in weeks. Friday evening was their first home game since Skaggs died, and the entire organization paid tribute. Every player wore a jersey with the name Skaggs on the back instead of their own. They also donned the No. 45 in his honor.

Before the game began, Tyler’s mom Debbie threw out the ceremonial first pitch – and it was perfect.

In their first home game since Tyler Skaggs' passing, the @Angels pay tribute to their teammate and friend. ❤ pic.twitter.com/8PniYKPjEn — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2019

With Skaggs’ wife Carli and his stepbrother and stepfather standing alongside, Debbie Skaggs did her son proud by throwing out a first pitch that made others before her look amateurish. The pressure she felt must have been tremendous. However, she looked every bit of a pro, just like her son.

No-hitter icing on the cake

While honoring Tyler Skaggs was the number one priority on this evening, the results to this game surely had Skaggs smiling. The Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 13-0 and their pitching staff combined for a no-hitter!

It isn’t often that multiple pitchers combine to throw a no-hitter, but on this day, there were truly Angels in the outfield.