Tyler Skaggs cause of death: Suicide and foul play ‘not suspected’

2nd July 2019 10:36 AM ET
Tyler Skaggs
Tyler Skaggs has died at 27, with his official cause of death still to be revealed. Pic credit: ESPN

The Los Angeles Angels announced yesterday that pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at the age of 27.

The Angels were in Dallas to play the Texas Rangers when Skaggs was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room.

The Angels released a statement yesterday confirming Skaggs’ death:

Although no details about the cause of death were released, the Southlake Police Department said foul play was not suspected. A police representative also told the Los Angeles Times that suicide was not suspected.

Angels GM Billy Eppler, Skaggs’ teammates, and league colleagues, paid tribute yesterday.

Baseball  Commissioner Rob Manfred also released a statement.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues,” Manfred’s statement said. “We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

In honor of the left-handed pitcher, the Angels and the Texas Rangers did not play their game scheduled to take place Monday. Instead, the game will be played in August, according to CBS Sports. However, the other games in the series will be played later in the week.

Skaggs was born on July 13, 1991, and attended Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, California. He was named the player of the year in the Ocean League during his junior year in 2008.

He was the Angels’ No. 40 pick in the 2009 draft and debuted in the MLB in 2012 after he was was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. But the Diamondbacks traded him back to the Angels in the 2013-2014 off-season and he remained with the Angels until 2019.

