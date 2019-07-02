Tyler Skaggs cause of death: Suicide and foul play ‘not suspected’

The Los Angeles Angels announced yesterday that pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at the age of 27.

The Angels were in Dallas to play the Texas Rangers when Skaggs was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room.

The Angels released a statement yesterday confirming Skaggs’ death:

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Although no details about the cause of death were released, the Southlake Police Department said foul play was not suspected. A police representative also told the Los Angeles Times that suicide was not suspected.

Southlake Police Department Press Release 7/1/19 pic.twitter.com/vgZTUBIc40 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) July 1, 2019

Angels GM Billy Eppler, Skaggs’ teammates, and league colleagues, paid tribute yesterday.

#Angels GM Billy Eppler: "It's just a tragic day for everybody. This young man touched a lot of peoples lives. I think you're going to start to see the impact he’s had on people in the coming days." — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 2, 2019

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today issued the following statement regarding the passing of Tyler Skaggs: pic.twitter.com/GUC5WqwK6M — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) July 1, 2019

Words cannot express the deep sadness we feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with Carli and their families. Remembering him as a great teammate, friend, and person who will forever remain in our hearts… we love you, 45. pic.twitter.com/zCO8Ne01Gy — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 2, 2019

Rest in peace, Tyler. You will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/4DDTMZssNo — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 1, 2019

My heart is absolutely broken for @TylerSkaggs37 his family, and the @Angels right now. Prayers for his family right now! Life is so fragile y’all. — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) July 1, 2019

We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you. pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019

Sad to hear that another one of our brothers has left us. RIP Tyler Skaggs. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/Zrb68VPdqf — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) July 1, 2019

I just had lunch with Tyler a couple weeks ago. We talked pitching, life. He was so excited about the season. Absolutely gutted. I’m sick — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) July 1, 2019

I can’t believe this, my heart and prayers go out to his wife and family! We lost an amazing human being. Rest In Peace brother — Parker Bridwell (@PBrid91) July 1, 2019

I am devastated about the passing of my close friend @TylerSkaggs37… what a great kid and ultimate competitor. He always wanted to get better and it was awesome being apart of his development! My heart is w his wife Carli and his mom Debbie 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) July 1, 2019

This is a nightmare. Absolute nightmare. Can’t believe it. Don’t want to believe it. — Jared Walsh (@Walshey21) July 1, 2019

Truly cannot believe this is real. Thoughts and prayers with his family, the Angels and all my former teammates. https://t.co/4RsRpWv3Am — Chris Iannetta (@Chris_Iannetta) July 1, 2019

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred also released a statement.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues,” Manfred’s statement said. “We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

In honor of the left-handed pitcher, the Angels and the Texas Rangers did not play their game scheduled to take place Monday. Instead, the game will be played in August, according to CBS Sports. However, the other games in the series will be played later in the week.

Skaggs was born on July 13, 1991, and attended Santa Monica High School in Santa Monica, California. He was named the player of the year in the Ocean League during his junior year in 2008.

He was the Angels’ No. 40 pick in the 2009 draft and debuted in the MLB in 2012 after he was was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. But the Diamondbacks traded him back to the Angels in the 2013-2014 off-season and he remained with the Angels until 2019.