Tyler Skaggs cause of death: Autopsy reveals Angels pitcher had opioids, alcohol in system

When Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier this year, fans were left dumbfounded. How could such a young promising star be gone so soon? Now that question has been answered.

Skaggs toxicology report

The cause of death for the former Angels pitcher was revealed to the public on Friday. Skaggs reportedly died “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents.” Essentially, he choked on his own vomit after ingesting a fatal cocktail made up of opioids and alcohol, according to autopsy results reported by the Los Angeles Times, via the New York Post.

Fentanyl and oxycodone were found in his system by the medical examiner, along with toxicology reporting a significant amount of alcohol in his system as well. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office in the state of Texas has now officially ruled Skaggs’ death an accident.

In a statement released by the Skaggs family, they are just as shocked as Angels fans to hear how their son passed away.

We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol,” the statement says. “That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

Was Skaggs alone?

Now that the results of the autopsy have been made official, many fans of the Angels and friends of Skaggs have to be wondering who was with him on that fateful night.

With the official police report indicating that Skaggs was found fully dressed on his bed with no signs of foul play or trauma to his body, one has to wonder who or what led up to these events. Was Skaggs drinking alone that evening?

The Skaggs family doesn’t believe so. They also mentioned in their statement that they will not rest until they find out how the days of June 30 and July 1 played out.

We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us.

The fact that an Angels employee might be involved that evening and could have been the one who supplied the drugs consumed by Skaggs is also something that the Skaggs family is struggling with.