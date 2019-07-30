Trevor Bauer trade rumors: Reds’ Taylor Trammel could be part of Indians trade

With the deadline looming, Trevor Bauer trade rumors are heating up with multiple teams mentioned. The most recent of those rumors mention the possibility that one of the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospects could be part of a trade, should it go through. Could the Reds trade Taylor Trammell to add more help in their bullpen or will another team pick up Bauer?

Latest Reds’ trade rumors for Bauer

MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal reported for The Athletic that the Cleveland Indians have at least a few teams talking to them about Trevor Bauer. Despite Bauer’s recent meltdown in a bad outing on the mound, the interest is there. The Cincinnati Reds are part of the discussions, and their top prospect Taylor Trammell may be included in a deal.

#Indians almost certainly will require major-league help in any deal for Bauer. If a deal transpired, Trammell could be among players going to Cleveland. He would not be the only one. https://t.co/sEdipARgpk — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2019

Taylor Trammell was the Cincinnati Reds’ No. 35 pick in the first round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft. He’s yet to play in any big league games. On Baseball-Reference, he was ranked in the Top 20 by MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo and Baseball Prospects ahead of this year.

A report from Blog Red Machine’s Drew Koch earlier today indicates that Trammell remains the Reds’ top prospect despite recent Double-A struggles. He currently plays with the Chattanooga Lookouts and is batting .236 for the season. The expectation is he’ll remain with the Double-A club all season but may play for the Reds (if he’s still there) sometime in the 2020 season.

Other teams with Trevor Bauer interest

With Marcus Stroman traded from the Blue Jays to the New York Mets, it’s left teams looking to other pitching options. Names on the market ahead of the deadline include the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard, San Francisco Giants’ Madison Bumgarner, and Indians’ Trevor Bauer.

Bauer, who was an MLB All-Star last season, has compiled a 9-8 record in 24 starts this season. He’s also achieved a 3.79 ERA and 185 strikeouts thus far, making him an attractive addition for many squads. Among them are the New York Yankees, who were part of the Marcus Stroman rumors.

While there are Yankees and Reds trade rumors for Bauer, there are a few other teams with interest. That appears to include the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros, both mentioned as trade suitors. Reports suggest the Astros prefer Bauer over Bumgarner and as a backup plan if their first option doesn’t pan out.

The Astros could pivot to Trevor Bauer – who they like more than Madison Bumgarner – if they fail to land Zack Wheeler, @martinonyc reports https://t.co/Bj9r4Fr61c pic.twitter.com/AaF8d8uK0B — SNY (@SNYtv) July 30, 2019

There’s also the option that the Indians may decide to keep Bauer to play out the remainder of the season. The baseball world will know soon enough where Trevor Bauer will be pitching for the rest of the baseball season. The 2019 MLB trade deadline officially arrives on Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.