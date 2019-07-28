Trevor Bauer throw video: Terry Francona upset as Indians pitcher heaves ball over wall in frustration during Royals game

Trevor Bauer is a rising star in the American League. However, his manager Terry Francona isn’t too happy with him at the moment.

Bauer was more than a little upset Sunday afternoon when he was on the verge of getting pulled out of his start against the Kansas City Royals — and he let his emotions get the best of him.

Not Bauer’s day

The Cleveland Indians are fighting for a postseason spot so losing to the lowly Kansas City Royals doesn’t play out very well.

While trade rumors swirl around Trevor Bauer, he may have helped the Indians decision to try and seek out a good deal a little bit easier after his reaction to his bad outing today in Kansas City.

Bauer surrendered 8 runs on 9 hits in just 4 1/3 innings of action in the Indians 9-6 loss. However, his stat line isn’t what people are talking about this evening.

Francona not pleased

When a manager heads to the mound to take his pitcher out of the game, it is normal for the pitcher to be upset. Trevor Bauer took it to another extreme. Before Terry Francona could take the ball from Bauer’s hand, Trevor threw it 300 feet or so over the centerfield wall!

So, um Bauer is really reaaaaaally unhappy. Holy cow. 😬#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/TJDh6ynMOu — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 28, 2019

Bauer’s actions aren’t sitting well with his skipper tonight.

While Bauer realized what he did was wrong and appears to be apologizing to Francona while he is exiting the game, you can clearly see the skipper isn’t happy.

And here is what Bauer did prior to Francona coming out to get him on the mound (⁦@SportsTimeOhio⁩) pic.twitter.com/Z6KCxkYl0Z — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) July 28, 2019

To give Bauer the benefit of the doubt, he is a tough competitor, but what he did was flat out wrong. It not only shows disrespect for Francona, but he could have injured someone in the process.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Indians and even perhaps MLB slaps a fine on Bauer fairly quickly.