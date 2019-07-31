Tony Cingrani trade: Cardinals acquire Dodgers pitcher with injury, upsetting fans

There were a number of big MLB trades ahead of the 2019 deadline on Wednesday. However, the Tony Cingrani trade was a head-scratcher for St. Louis Cardinals fans.

With the team contending for the postseason, and fans hopeful of a chance at a World Series appearance, they simply shook their heads in dismay at Wednesday’s “blockbuster” deal.

Tony Cingrani trade annoys fans

While the Houston Astros made big deals including a trade for Zack Greinke, the Cardinals didn’t exactly bolster their pitching rotation. Reportedly, they were making attempts to get a solid starter for their bullpen, but that didn’t come to fruition.

Instead, they gained a pitcher with an injury.

The huge Tony Cingrani trade also brought minor-league right-hander Jeffry Abreu. The deal involved sending Jedd Gyorko to the LA Dodgers along with cash.

We have acquired LHP Tony Cingrani and minor league RHP Jeffry Abreu from the Dodgers in exchange for INF Jedd Gyorko, 2019-20 International Cap Space and cash considerations.

As seen by the tweet above, the post brought more comments than Likes from the Cardinals fans. Most of those comments were of the sort that berated the front office for the lack of moves. Others were supporting the idea of “Fire Mo.”

Cingrani started in the league in 2012 with the Cincinnati Reds and eventually moved to the Dodgers in the 2017 season. His career numbers include a 4.01 ERA with 366 strikeouts and a 12-22 record.

There’s also an injury which has him sidelined and upcoming free agency.

Per St-Louis Post Dispatch, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said, “We never got to a point we felt we could get a deal done.”

Mozeliak continued: “We explored starting pitching first and foremost. From people’s standpoints, we just weren’t matching up. Unfortunately, we didn’t get what we hoped to do, but we still really like our team and feel like we’re getting healthy at the right time.”

Tony Cingrani’s injury, free agency situation

Cingrani went on the injured list weeks ago due to surgery on his left shoulder. As of late June, it was reported that Cingrani would miss the remainder of the MLB season.

After the season, Tony Cingrani officially enters free agency. Therefore, he won’t be setting foot on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals.

On the flip side, the guy the Cardinals traded to Los Angeles has also been injured. Gyorko hasn’t been in a game since June 7. He’s dealt with lower back issues, as well as a calf strain, and wrist surgery.

However, he may play for the team and be productive.

Nvm, it's literally nothing. He's expected to be out for the year, and he's not under contract for next year. He's a free agent. BUT… Jeffry Abreu is a 19-year-old pitcher who has thrown 19.1 innings in Rookie ball. So there. https://t.co/paHhhmoprr — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) July 31, 2019

The one positive in the deal is the minor league prospect that the Cardinals acquired. After two seasons in the minors, he’s got a 2-2 record, 42 strikeouts, and a 4.30 ERA.

At just 19 years old, he could end up becoming part of the Cardinal rotation. Unfortunately, it won’t really help them this season.

St. Louis fans are impatient right now as they feel their chance at reaching the postseason slipped away with the lack of a helpful trade.