Tigers, Yankees trade rumors: Blockbuster deal could include Shane Greene, Matthew Boyd, Gleyber Torres

With just two days left for MLB teams to wheel and deal, the MLB trade deadline rumors are pouring in at a fast and furious rate. One of those MLB trade rumors that is currently circulating involves the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees.

Are the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees on the verge of a blockbuster deal? If so, it could be one of the biggest of the 2019 season.

Yankees can hit, but…

The New York Yankees have a great line up. A modern-day Murderers’ Row. However, their pitching staff is a huge question mark. With all of the trade rumors out there, one seems to keep coming back up again and again – and it involves some of the best in the game.

Recent reports indicate that New York has their eye on Tigers pitchers Shane Greene and Matthew Boyd. The way their pitching staff has performed over the last 10 days, they need help and fast! If they are serious about making a run at the World Series title, they need to improve the pitching staff now.

The Yankees have given up 79 runs in their last 8 games. That isn’t going to cut it. Starters James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, and J.A. Happ haven’t been as sharp as the Yankees hoped.

Tigers GM Al Avila wants Torres

The Detroit Tigers have a budding farm system. That being said, GM Al Avila has made it clear that he wants a top player in return for these two, especially Boyd.

At first glance, Matthew Boyd’s win-loss record doesn’t grab your attention. However his ERA, K/9 innings and WHIP are outstanding. The question now is, are the Yankees all in? Trading both players to New York could be a great deal for both teams, that is if New York is willing to give up young talent like Gleyber Torres and possibly Clint Frazier. Avila has made it clear that won’t push this deal through for anything less. Time is ticking.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31 at 4 p.m. ET.