Tigers rumors: Addison Russell, Josh Lindblom on Detroit’s radar

The Detroit Tigers were known for going after big named free agents under owner Mike Ilitch. Since Mr. I passed away in February 2017, the Tigers have not been the same.

A total rehaul in Detroit is underway, however, are Tigers’ fans finally starting to see some hope for the future? In the last two seasons, the team wasn’t linked to many free agents.

Tigers fans are hoping that the latest rumors may have some legs to them. Mixing in some solid season vets with all the youth in Detroit is exactly what they need to get this team relevant again, and the two names being linked to them could start to get that ball rolling.

Tigers eyeing Addison Russell

Addison Russell is a more than capable shortstop, and boy do the Tigers need some solid infielders. According to SB Nation, Detroit is interested in taking a look at the former Chicago Cubs star. His hitting numbers are a bit better than average, with his best season coming in 2016.

Russell’s off-the-field issues may be a big reason why he is a free agent today. Last season was a disaster at the plate — and in his personal life.

Details of his physical abuse of his ex-wife became public in December 2018, and it was pretty shocking. From a baseball point of view, Russell was suspended for 40 games under its domestic violence policy after an investigation was completed.

His suspension carried over into 2019, where he sat out the first 28 games of the season.

Is he worth the risk? He is just 25 years of age and has plenty of upside when he is right. Maybe a fresh start with a new team is what Russell needs.

He had just 213 at-bats in 2019 and a .237 average.

Josh Lindblom comeback involves Tigers?

If you never heard of Josh Lindblom you aren’t alone. The 32-year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

After bouncing around various Double-A and Triple-A teams, and stints with the Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers, A’s and Pirates, Lindblom headed to Korea to see if he could turn his career around.

#Tigers and #Angels are among the teams that have shown interest in free agent Josh Lindblom, sources say. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2019

In the last two seasons, Lindblom was lights out with the Doosan Bears.

In 2018, Lindblom finished 15-4 with a 2.88 ERA. Last season was even better for the hard-throwing righty, as he compiled a 20-3 record with a 2.50 ERA.

Sure, it’s a different game overseas, but why not take a chance on a seasoned veteran that won’t come close to breaking the bank? You never know — Lindblom could be the steal of the winter signings.