Stephen Strasburg stays in Washington: World Series MVP re-signs with Nationals for record-breaking $245 million deal

Stephen Strasburg is staying in DC! Strasburg, one of the most sought after free-agents on the market this winter, has reportedly agreed to return to the Nationals on Monday by inking a seven-year, $245 million deal.

Stephen Strasburg’s new seven-year, $245 million dollar deal is making him a rich man. Well, he already was rich, but this new deal puts him on the highest mountain of money for starting pitchers – ever!

Stephen Strasburg’s seven-year, $245M deal with the #Nationals will give him highest average annual value for a pitcher in major-league history – at least temporarily. Gerrit Cole likely to get even more than $35M per, and for more than seven years. First with terms: @JeffPassan. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 9, 2019

As reported by Ken Rosental, Strasburg’s new contract will give him the highest average annual value for a pitcher in major-league history. Well, that is until Gerrit Cole signs his deal.

Cole is rumored to be asking for a deal that would pay him nearly $35 million per season according to MLB Insiders. However, until that happens, Strasburg’s deal will remain the largest in that category.

Nationals repeat?

It is very hard to repeat as a World Series champion, however, the Nationals just increased their odds of doing so by retaining their former No. 1 draft pick.

Strasburg was absolute lights out last season, especially in the playoffs.

The hard-throwing right-hander posted an 18-6 record with an ERA of 3.32 during the regular season.

Strasburg’s 18 victories and 251 strikeouts were both career highs, but it was his postseason performance that put him back on the baseball map as a possible future Hall of Famer.

Strasburg was dominant throughout the Nationals’ postseason run as he was a perfect 5-0 in the playoffs. Not to mention that finished with a 2-0 mark the Fall Classic which earned him the World Series MVP Award.

At 31-years of age, a 7-year contract seems extreme, but the Nationals brass is hoping to get another ring or two out of this deal, which would make Strasburg’s new deal well worth it.

With Strasburg back in the Nats circle, will they break the bank to resign slugger Anthony Rendon? A lot of Nationals fans hope so.