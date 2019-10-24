Simone Biles first pitch: Watch Biles incredible ceremonial pitch before Nationals, Astros World Series game

Simone Biles’ first pitch before Game 2 of the 2019 World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros was one of the craziest ever!

Houston native flips for Astros

Was Simone Biles’ first pitch before the start of Wednesday’s Game 2 Fall Classic the best ever? Well, that is all a matter of opinion. However, it sure is in the conversation.

Biles took the mound before the game and surprised the crowd with a stunning sideways looking backflip twist that even left the announcers speechless.

Following the flip, she was handed the ceremonial baseball, which she went on to throw in an impressive manner to Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick.

The crowd roared as they absolutely loved Biles’ effort.

The 22-year-old wasn’t born in the Lone Star State. However, she has lived in the Houston area since she was three, and she still does today.

Biles, who has been in the spotlight many times during her illustrious Olympic career, admitted to being nervous before throwing out the first pitch on Wednesday.

“Gymnastics is the only sport I’ve ever done, so when it comes to anything else, I’m literally terrified,” Biles told NBC Sports. “So, I get more nervous doing this stuff than competing, which is really weird. So, yeah, hopefully I don’t end up on celebrity fails.”

By the way, this isn’t Biles’ first time throwing out the first pitch at an Astros game. Check out this previous pitch Biles’ tossed out when the Astros played the Mariners.

Astros in trouble

While Houston’s favorite Olympian did great, the Astros are in trouble! The hometown crowd once again watched their beloved Astros taste defeat, and it was downright ugly.

The National League champion Washington Nationals proved once again that they were up to the challenge in Game 2 as they pounded the Astros by the final score of 12-3.

Now the World Series action will shift to Washington for the next three games. Game 3, scheduled for Friday evening, is a must-win for Houston.

If the Astros fall to 0-3 in the series, they more than likely can start licking their wounds and preparing for next season.