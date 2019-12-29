Should the Detroit Tigers reunite with Jose Iglesias?

The Detroit Tigers let the whole world know they are in rebuilding mode. That was mistake number one. You can be in a rebuild, but you don’t announce it to the world that you have no intention of trying to get better for a few years – or spend any money during that time.

Nevertheless, after a horrible 2019 season, the Tigers signed two better than average players in December in first baseman C.J. Cron and second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

That’s a nice start. While the Tigers brass can continue to say that they are waiting on all of the young kids to develop, the simple truth is not all of them will be stars in the big leagues.

In fact, most of them may not even succeed. That is why you need a mix of draft picks and a few acquisitions.

Cron and Schoop were great additions. Now, what about a reunion with an old friend in Jose Iglesias? Tigers fans already know that he has a great glove, and he hits for a decent average. He also won’t break the bank.

After holding out for a big deal last winter, Iglesias ended up signing a one year deal to play with the Reds.

On February 23, 2019, Iglesias signed a one-year minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds worth $2.5 million. Obviously testing the market didn’t work out for Iglesias.

Currently a free-agent, the 29-year old could give the Tigers a solid middle of the infield and it would give super-sub Niko Goodrum a lot more flexibility. Iglesias hit a career-high 11 home runs in 2019 in 146 games. He also finished with .288 batting average while collecting a career-high in hits with 145.

The Tigers have not made offers to Gordon Beckham or Jordy Mercer – two players that were on the 2019 roster.

Right now, the Tigers depth chart shows Niko Goodrum, Willi Castro and Harold Castro as their shortstops in 2020.

Goodrum is solid and Harold Castro showed some flashes of being a good player for the Tigers. But a reunion with Jose Iglesias may not be the worst thing for Detroit – especially if he is still a man without a team when spring training arrives.