Seattle Mariners trade rumors: Omar Narvaez to Milwaukee Brewers

Some significant Seattle Mariners trade rumors have surfaced early Thursday morning online. It appears that the Mariners are very close to dealing catcher Omar Narvaez to the Milwaukee Brewers.

A breaking report from Ken Rosenthal states that the Brewers have found their catcher, showing how close the deal is to being completed. The post he made on Twitter is shared below:

The #Brewers have found their primary replacement for Yasmani Grandal. They are close to acquiring catcher Omar Narváez from the #Mariners, a source tells The Athletic. M’s would receive at least one minor leaguer in return. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 5, 2019

As he has stated, no further details on the trade have been revealed. This seems to indicate that the Mariners are looking to acquire more prospects to help with the rebuilding process that general manager Jerry Dipoto has undertaken.

The Mariners have been working at breaking down the roster, something that began during the last MLB offseason. Now, the next step appears to be at hand, with the Mariners dealing a catcher coming off a very good season.

For the Brewers, this trade makes a lot of sense, as they are looking for someone who can step into the role vacated by All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal. He just signed a huge free-agent deal with the Chicago White Sox, forcing the Brewers to make a reactionary move.

Last year with the Mariners, Narvaez appeared in 132 games for the team, allowing him to notch 482 plate appearances. He finished with a .278 batting average, a .353 on-base percentage, and an impressive .813 OPS. Narvaez had 22 home runs to his credit, showing he has a little bit of pop to offer.

With this deal, the Brewers would be gaining a lot of team control, as Narvaez has three arbitration years in front of him. He would likely head straight to the negotiating table when he arrives in Milwaukee to get a new contract ironed out.

With the Mariners, this appears to be another trade where the franchise is dealing a veteran player in order to rebuild the minor league system. Details on the deal are expected to be revealed a bit later on Thursday if it turns out that the reports are correct.