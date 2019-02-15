Seattle Mariners trade rumors: Edwin Encarnacion trade still getting shopped by GM Jerry Dipoto

Edwin Encarnacion admires a home run for Cleveland Indians. Pic credit: MLB Network

Seattle Mariners trade rumors continue to include Edwin Encarnacion, even though Spring Training has already begun for the team. Just because the team is already in Arizona doesn’t mean a deal won’t happen before Opening Day.

It was reported earlier in the week that the trade talks involving Encarnacion have not progressed. Teams that have been mentioned include the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Tampa Bay Rays. But Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto hasn’t pulled the trigger on anything.

Even though this seems to indicate that there isn’t a high level of interest from the market, it’s also possible that Dipoto is waiting for a better offer and that he doesn’t have to make a quick move.

Many fans don’t want Endwin Encarnacion trade by Seattle Mariners

During the MLB offseason, the Seattle Mariners traded Jean Segura to the Philadelphia Phillies to acquire Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford. Then, the Mariners turned around and traded Santana to the Cleveland Indians for Edwin Encarnacion.

Everything seemed to indicate that another Mariners trade involving Encarnacion would be coming. It has not happened yet.

There have been a number of Mariners trade rumors about Encarnacion in the past month, but nothing has become official. This is the final year of his three-year, $60 million deal and there is also a team option for the 2020 season. That option is worth $20M.

What has been very interesting to see during these Seattle Mariners trade rumors is how many fans are posting on social media about their belief that the team should keep Edwin Encarnacion. Despite the Mariners rebuilding the roster, some are holding out hope of competing and feel Encarnacion gives them a better shot.

Last season with the Indians, Encarnacion had 32 home runs and 107 RBIs. It continued a trend of impressive power hitting for him, but his batting average dipped to .246 on the season.

He also lost 41 points in his on-base percentage from the previous season. Those numbers could be why teams haven’t offered a package that Dipoto likes, yet.

Even if Edwin Encarnacion is still with the team when they break from Spring Training, fans should expect more Seattle Mariners trade rumors to surface. His chances of remaining on the team after the July MLB trade deadline are very slim.