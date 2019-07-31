Seattle Mariners trade Roenis Elias to Washington Nationals

The Seattle Mariners have traded pitcher Roenis Elias to the Washington Nationals.

It was expected that Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto was going to make more moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline and now he has.

MLB analyst Joel Sherman was the first to report on the trade, with MLB Network quickly following up on the new.

Elias has had a decent 2019 MLB season for the Mariners, posting a 4.40 ERA and 1.255 WHIP over 47 innings. His 44 appearances have all come in relief for the team.

Roenis Elias contract a good one

Elias is slated to earn $910,000 for the 2019 season, making him a very affordable acquisition for the Nationals.

This breaking trade has not been confirmed by the Mariners, which is why the return package has not yet been announced. As the Mariners are in a rebuilding phase, the expectation is that the team will acquire a prospect or two in the deal.

In terms of a fantasy baseball impact, this could open the door for Hunter Strickland to resume his role as a closer for the Mariners. He had been in that role before he was placed on the injury list earlier this season.

As for the role Elias will play with the Nationals, he can be used as a spot starter, a left-handed reliever out of the bullpen, or even someone who closes some games. The talent is there if he can get comfortable with his new team, but only time will tell.