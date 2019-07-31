Seattle Mariners trade Mike Leake to Arizona Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners have traded Mike Leake to the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is a trade that sends Leake home, as he has a house in Arizona and trains there during the offseason.

Ken Rosenthal confirmed the Leake to Arizona deal while live on MLB Network. It was a trade that appeared to come in right at the deadline, which hit at 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday afternoon.

Mike Leake stats

In his third season with the Mariners, Leake has posted a 9-8 record with a 4.40 ERA and 1.255 WHIP. He has two complete games, which ties him for the American League lead.

Leake has gone 137 innings over 22 starts, showing that he can really eat up innings and that he has good durability on the mound. He also walks very few hitters, leading the American League with just 1.2 walks per nine innings.

Leake will be under contract with the D-Backs for the 2020 season and he has a mutual option worth $18 million for the 2021 MLB season. That comes with a $5 million buyout.

Over his career, Leake has spent time with the Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds. He has a career record of 102-95 with a 4.05 ERA and 1.278 WHIP.

Caballero is a 22-year-old who has played 2B, SS and 3B this year while putting up a .268/.388/.396 line in Advanced-A. Will be interesting to see how much salary Mariners absorbed on Leake's deal. https://t.co/RS4PCbgOwI — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) July 31, 2019

Mariners making trades at deadline

Earlier in the day, the Mariners traded Roenis Elias to the Washington Nationals. They followed that by sending Hunter Strickland to the Nats in a separate deal later on Wednesday.