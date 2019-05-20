Seattle Mariners trade Anthony Swarzak to Atlanta Braves

The Seattle Mariners have traded reliever Anthony Swarzak to the Atlanta Braves.

This amounts to a salary dump by the Mariners, as the team won’t have to pay all of the $8 million in salary that Swarzak would have earned for the 2019 MLB season.

It has been reported that the Braves will pay an adjusted salary of $3,720,463 for Swarzak in 2019.

According to the press release from the Mariners, the team is also sending cash considerations to the Braves. This means that the team is partially paying what he is still owed on that contract.

#Mariners acquire LHP Jesse Biddle and RHP Arodys Vizcaíno from Atlanta in exchange for RHP Anthony Swarzak and cash considerations. Read: https://t.co/tnEFsQB0Kh pic.twitter.com/EOJH6zsFeL — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) May 20, 2019

Mariners, Braves trade details

In exchange for Anthony Swarzak and cash considerations, the Seattle Mariners have acquired pitchers Jesse Biddle and Arodys Vizcaino.

Arodys Vizcaino is on the disabled list and recovering from surgery. He is in the last year of his contract and it’s possible that he may never pitch a game for the Mariners.

Jesse Biddle has appeared in 15 games for the Braves this season, allowing seven earned runs in 11 2/3 innings of work. He has a 5.40 ERA and 2.40 WHIP.

It’s worth noting that over his first 11 1/3 innings of work this season, Biddle had a nice-looking 2.38 ERA for the Braves. He then gave up four runs over just 1/3 of an inning in two games.

In 75 career games with the Braves, the 27-year-old Biddle has a 3.46 ERA, 1.447 WHIP, and 4.04 FIP. He has been used only as a reliever, which is where he will be made available for the Mariners, as well.

Met up with @yuseik18 in seattle earlier this year to talk pitching. Follow the link in the video for the whole 10 minute conversation. @Watch_Momentum @mlb @indians @Mariners #rallytogether pic.twitter.com/jS5zI3ckiK — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 20, 2019

Before this trade between the Mariners and Braves, Biddle had been designated for assignment by his former team. That gave the Braves a window to trade him before they had to release him from the 40-man roster.

As soon as Biddle arrives on their current road trip, it is expected that the Mariners will have him on the 25-man roster and ready to join the current bullpen. With the way that the Mariners’ bullpen has been in flux this season, maybe he could even get a shot to close games.