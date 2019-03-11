Seattle Mariners rumors: Who replaces Kyle Seager at third base?

Seattle Mariners rumors about the situation at third base have taken an interesting turn. Kyle Seager is having surgery on an injured tendon in his left hand. The surgery recovery will keep him sidelined for at least six weeks, meaning he will miss the Mariners’ series in Japan as well as Opening Day at T-Mobile Park.

This raises the question of who replaces Kyle Seager at third base. A lot of fans were hoping that this would be a chance for Shed Long to make the team. Long was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in a three-team trade with the New York Yankees during the MLB offseason. He has been impressive for the Mariners during Spring Training.

The news coming out of Mariners’ camp is that the loss of Seager does not mean that Long is going to receive a promotion. Long will start out the 2019 MLB season in the minor leagues.

All the news from Mariners camp yesterday, including Kyle Seager’s injury and video of Jarred Kelenic’s nice catch at the wall. https://t.co/w30vqgyhlQ — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) March 10, 2019

Who is playing third base for Seattle Mariners?

Ryon Healy will become the primary third baseman for the Seattle Mariners. Healy has played the position before, even though it hasn’t been at the level that Seager has provided the team. Healy will also be spelled, at times, by the player who winds up taking the final bench utility slot for the team.

As Spring Training starts moving toward the final games, the Mariners have two players battling for the final roster spot. They are Dylan Moore and Kristopher Negron, with both players having the ability to play third base. It will be an interesting player battle to watch as the final weeks of Spring Training play out.

On the current roster, the Mariners would enter the season with Dee Gordon at second base, Tim Beckham at shortstop, and Ryon Healy at third base. Edwin Encarnacion will play first base and Daniel Vogelbach will get a shot at the designated hitter slot. As this is a team in transition, fans should expect even more Seattle Mariners trade rumors to pop up as Opening Day approaches.