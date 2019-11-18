Ryan Costello dead: Career details, suspected cause of death for MLB prospect in New Zealand

MLB prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in a New Zealand hotel room on Monday.

Costello, who was a prospect for MLB’s Minnesota Twins, was 23-years-old at the time of his death. Here are more details about the young prospect, including the reported cause of death and reaction to the tragic news.

Twins, Mariners, Tuatara remember Ryan Costello

Reportedly, Ryan Costello died overnight while in Auckland, New Zealand. He was found dead by teammates inside a hotel room after failing to show up for the team’s practice.

That led to remembrance messages from a number of the teams Costello was associated with during his time in baseball.

The Minnesota Twins informed fans and Twitter members of the “untimely passing” of Costello. In a statement released on Twitter, they wrote, “The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan’s family, friends, coaches, and teammates.”

We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Ryan Costello. The entire Twins organization sends our most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches, and teammates. pic.twitter.com/TXwztkmgQA — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) November 18, 2019

In addition to the Twins organization, the Mariners organization also posted their remembrance of Costello on Twitter. Mariners Director of Player Development Andy McKay posted a tweet praising Costello’s “wonderful combination of humility, gratitude, and confidence.”

All of us in the Mariner family are hurting today as we remember Ryan Costello. He had that wonderful combination of humility, gratitude, and confidence. If you knew him, you are better because of it. Sending our love to his family, friends, and teammates. Rest in Peace Cozy. — Andy McKay (@AndyMcKayHG) November 18, 2019

His most recent club the Auckland Tuatara also posted a memorial photo showing Costello and the years 1996-2019, allowing Twitter members to pay their respects with comments.

Ryan Costello’s baseball career

Costello, who was born in Hartford, Connecticut played high school baseball for Wethersfield High School in Connecticut. He went undrafted in 2014’s draft after completion of his time at high school.

That prompted him to go to Central Connecticut State University (CCSU). His college baseball career would help him get drafted.

He’d end up getting drafted in the 31st round by the Mainers in 2017 and signed for just $5,000. In the YouTube video below, Costello discussed the feelings that came with being drafted.

Costello debuted for the Arizona League Mariners and then the Clinton Lumberkings. With the Lumberkings, Ryan Costello was selected to play in the Midwest League All-Star Game and was a participant in their Home Run Derby. However, he was moved to the Minnesota Twins’ minor league squads via a 2018 trade.

The deal involved Zach Duke going to the Mariners as part of the trade. It saw Costello split time between the Single-A team Fort Myers Miracle and Double-A team Pensacola Blue Wahoos over the past year, per US Weekly.

We were very sad to learn the news about the passing of former Miracle infielder Ryan Costello this morning. His home run helped lift the Miracle to the FSL Championship in 2018. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the entire Twins organization. pic.twitter.com/aSIkk4sZ4C — Fort Myers Miracle (@MiracleBaseball) November 18, 2019

He also spoke about enjoying time with his family back home in Connecticut after finishing his 2019 season.

According to an AP report, Costello told Twins Daily, “My dad has a bass boat and has had it since I was a kid. The first thing we do when I go home is go fishing.”

He added, “I’ve been home for seven days, I’ve been out fishing about four of those days. I live about five minutes from a river, the Connecticut River, so we go fishing on the river a lot.”

Tuatara release statement with possible cause of death

Following his time in the minors in the United States, Costello joined the Australian Baseball League’s Auckland Tuatara. Just last week, he traveled to Auckland, New Zealand in order to begin the 2019-20 season with the team. The team expected him to have a “major role” with their club.

The Tuatara issued a press release regarding Costello’s death, expressing condolence to his family and the Twins organization. They also said that they were offering support to their players, “who are naturally devastated at the moment.”

In addition, the statement mentions that “preliminary indications” show Ryan Costello’s cause of death was due to natural causes. However, this has not been made official.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Auckland Tuatara are expected to hold a media conference on Tuesday regarding Ryan Costello’s passing.