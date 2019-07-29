Ronald Acuna Jr. injury update: Video shows Braves’ star, Jean Segura hurt in collision

Atlanta Braves fans saw All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. involved in a collision during a recent MLB matchup, bringing concern for his status. In that game, which featured the Braves facing the Philadelphia Phillies, Jean Segura was also injured. Both players ended up leaving the game based on that.

The Jean Segura and Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury update and video show what happened with these players.

Video shows Ronald Acuna, Jean Segura collision

The play occurred in the top of the seventh inning as Ronald Acuna Jr. was attempting to steal second base. He collided with Jean Segura, who was trying to make a play on the slide. Acuna slides directly into Segura’s leg, as seen in the video clip below.

Scary collision at the second base bag as Ronald Acuña Jr. slides into the knee of Phillies shortstop Jean Segura. Both players get attended to by respective training staffs. pic.twitter.com/HfhO4rOOA5 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 28, 2019

Following the injury, both players eventually left the game. Acuna remained on as a base runner but was replaced once the Braves had to field. Charlie Culberson came in to replace Acuna for the Braves in right field.

Ronald Acuna Jr. injury update, status

After Nick Markakis’ injury put him on the IL for the first time in his career, Braves fans are hoping that the team won’t also lose Ronald Acuna. On Sunday, Acuna spoke with the media through a translator in the locker room about how he was feeling.

Acuna said Segura’s knee kind of hit his neck and he was “still a little stiff and a little sore” after the play. With regard to playing on Monday, he indicated he expected to be out there and has been through worse injuries in his career.

“It’s still a little stiff and a little sore.” — Ronald Acuña Jr. updates the media on his stiff neck. He is feeling better after a scary collision at second base. pic.twitter.com/gRltQRq8YY — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 28, 2019

Acuna has been on a tear for the team, reaching base in 32 consecutive games, the most of any player in MLB. He was named to the MLB All-Star Game 2019 and is playing for the No. 1 team in the NL East.

That said, they have a series on the way against the second-placed team, the Nationals, who trail by just 5.5 games. The Phillies are in third-place and trail by 6.5 games.

In an update on Monday, it was announced that Acuna Jr. will bat leadoff for his team, which is great news for Braves fans. Now he’ll look to extend his streak to 33 games in a game that can help Atlanta put some distance between themselves and Washington.

Jean Segura’s injury status

Good news also came with regards to Jean Segura’s injury status for Phillies fans. The report indicated a “right shin contusion” that was basically a “bruise.” Thanks to a day of rest, it was believed Segura would not be out of action for any considerable time.

It was reportedly a "right shin contusion" that knocked Jean Segura out of the ball game. Possible that the ball hit him in the shin on the 7th inning steal attempt by Acuna. Bruise. With a day off tomorrow (Monday), may not miss much, if any, time. — Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) July 28, 2019

Next for the Atlanta Braves is a matchup with the Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday night. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the San Francisco Giants at 7:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.