Rob Drake’s Twitter deleted: What did MLB umpire say about Trump impeachment, Civil War?

Long-time MLB umpire Rob Drake may be in a bit of hot water with his employer. It seems Drake’s tweet on Tuesday has many people questioning what his motives are behind it.

Rob Drake’s tweeting rampage

Rob Drake has never had a problem expressing his opinion on Twitter. It just might be that until his last tweet went viral, you probably never heard of him.

Drake tweeted late Tuesday evening that if President Trump is removed from office that a Civil War may occur. He also said if Trump is impeached, he will be buying an AR-15 assault rifle.

While Drake didn’t make any direct threats to specific people, as someone in the spotlight with a great job in pro sports, this is something that has to be looked into.

Anyone that feels they need to tell the public via Twitter that they are going to buy an AR-15 and prepare for “Civil War” — well, let’s just say someone needs to talk with this guy, pretty quickly.

The tweet has been removed, along with his Twitter account, but MLB Insider Jeff Passan published Drake’s exact words, and they seem alarming.

Major league umpire Rob Drake tweeted “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”, according to a copy of the tweet obtained by ESPN. MLB says it is aware of it. News: https://t.co/Qf7VMAXEoJ — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 23, 2019

ESPN obtained a copy of the tweet that read “because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020.”

Not Drake’s first time

Drake’s recent tweet is not the first time he has dove headfirst into the political field. According to a USA Today report, Drake has posted messages in the past that were politically driven.

A couple of examples include a claim that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and a tweet to Hillary Clinton calling her an “(expletive) liar,” and demanding the truth about “#benghazzi.”

Rob Drake has some .. uh .. likes. pic.twitter.com/RZgLJyaCAa — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) October 23, 2019

With the environment we live in today, Drake should know that even if he meant nothing by this but his own personal protection, you just can’t do what he did.

His final tweet before his account was deactivated on Wednesday read “You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?”

While that tweet seems much tamer, his last tweet, especially the AR-15 remark, will most likely need a full explanation to his bosses at Major League Baseball.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Drake has been a fulltime MLB umpire since 2010.