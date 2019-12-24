Rich Hill arrested alongside wife at Gillette Stadium: What did pitcher do?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Rich Hill and his wife, Caitlin Hill, were reportedly arrested at the New England Patriots game over the weekend.

Hill, who pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, is currently still a free agent trying to sign with a new Major League Baseball team. Now, he has met a bump in the road.

It is being reported that Caitlin Hill “repeatedly tried to enter Gillette Stadium with an oversized bag.” That’s what the Boston Globe stated and Foxborough Police chief administrator Robert Bolger confirmed.

For her part in the ordeal, Caitlin Hill was arrested on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges because she refused to leave the area when the police ordered her to do so.

Major league pitcher Rich Hill and his wife, Caitlin Hill, were arrested outside Gillette Stadium before the #Patriots game Saturday. https://t.co/uZ1Pr7HFXX — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) December 23, 2019

It was then reported that Rich Hill tried to stop police from taking Caitlin Hill into custody. When they tried to place Caitlin in a police vehicle, Rich allegedly interfered with the officers, despite being told to stop.

Rich Hill was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In an update on the story, the charges against the Hills were changed to civil infractions and they were each ordered to pay $500 fines.

Rich Hill, wife arrested after spat at Pats game https://t.co/jrLpLDuinj pic.twitter.com/dEpybJp1d8 — ESPNBoston (@ESPNBoston) December 23, 2019

According to the ESPN report above, Hill’s attorney, Francis T. O’Brien, Jr., released a statement on behalf of Hill. It reads, in part, as follows:

“Despite Saturday’s events, my great respect for law enforcement remains unchanged. However, seeing my wife handcuffed for a problem that started because of her fanny pack was extremely difficult for me to witness. This was all overblown and we are glad to have it behind us.”

Rich Hill looking for a new MLB team

Last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hill pitched 58 2/3 innings over 13 starts. He had a nice 2.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 4-1 record to show for it. Injuries hampered his season, but he still put up good numbers when he was on the mound.

In 937 1/3 career innings, spent with various teams that include the Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees, Hill has a 3.82 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

The 39-year-old starting pitcher is a free agent who can now sign with any team in Major League Baseball, but the latest rumors don’t link him directly to a new franchise. Stay tuned, though, because the market is thin and someone will likely offer him a new deal.