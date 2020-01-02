Red Sox trade rumors: Mookie Betts, David Price blockbuster deal with Dodgers on horizon?

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers both have dreams of winning the 2020 World Series. However, are these two teams on the verge of making a blockbuster trade before the 2020 season arrives?

Betts, Price LA bound?

Mookie Betts is one of the best players in baseball. So why in the world would the Red Sox be entertaining the thought of trading him away?

While it is just a hot stove rumor at the moment, it could become a reality soon. Here’s why.

MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi reported Thursday that the Dodgers’ pursuit of Francisco Lindor would most likely be coming to an end. This is because the Indians are looking to receive Gavin Lux as part of the deal.

The Dodgers want Lindor but aren’t willing to part with Lux to make it happen.

Now, it seems the Dodgers may be shifting gears and ramping up to take bigger steps to obtain Boston’s Mookie Betts.

Sources: #Dodgers discussing Mookie Betts with the #RedSox at least as much as they are Francisco Lindor with the #Indians. Boston could combine Betts and Price in a deal that nets the Red Sox a prospect and salary relief. Story: https://t.co/j9mLE3LOX6 @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 2, 2020

Morosi tweeted out on Thursday that a Betts deal may be more likely, as the Dodgers talks with the Indians and Lindor have cooled down.

Package deal good for both LA, Boston?

Mookie Betts on the West Coast? A lot of Red Sox fans may not be liking that idea. Nevertheless, MLB insider Jon Morosi made a good point when he tweeted why a deal like this could happen.

Morosi’s tweet stated that “Dodgers discussing Mookie Betts with the Red Sox at least as much as they are Francisco Lindor with the Indians Boston could combine Betts and Price in a deal that nets the Red Sox a prospect and salary relief.”

That says it all.

Betts is scheduled to become a free agent in 2021. If the Sox feel they can’t re-sign him, they cannot let him just walk away. Price is under contract until 2023, and he is making a boatload of money.

If the Red Sox could pull off a deal that nets them two solid prospects and could clear over $50 million off the books, this deal may not be too far-fetched.