Phillies agree to one-year deal with former Yankees star Didi Gregorius

If the Philadelphia Phillies don’t win the World Series in 2020, it sure won’t be for lack of effort this offseason by the front office.

Last year, the Phillies signed free-agent slugger Bryce Harper. This year – so far – the Phillies have inked pitcher Zack Wheeler and now Didi Gregorius.

Didi Gregorius Philly bound

The Phillies strike again! According to MLB.com, the Phillies have agreed to terms on a one-year, $14 million deal with free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius.

Didi and Joe are back together. Phillies, Didi Gregorius agree to 1-year deal, per @Joelsherman1. pic.twitter.com/0Yh1jx4zTm — MLB (@MLB) December 10, 2019

The 29-year-old Gregorius spent the last five seasons in the Bronx where he quickly became a fan favorite.

2018 was a struggle for Gregorius. He didn’t make his debut until June due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery. While last season was far from his best production-wise, the Phillies are hoping that Gregorius rediscovers his 2016 through 2018 form.

During that three year span, Gregorius’ numbers improved each season. Last season’s set back is something that Gregorius expects to bounce back from now that he is healthy.

Stacking the deck

Big named players are nice. However, the reality is the Phillies are coming off a .500 season and a fourth-place finish. That is clearly not good enough with their growing payroll.

The tough NL East is only getting tougher, but the Phillies brass are showing that they believe in their roster and are willing to spend more money to improve it.

In 2018 they added big names like Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura, and David Robertson. Now, after the recent $118 million deal for Zack Wheeler, Didi Gregorius is joining the crew.

Gregorius will now be reunited with his former manager in New York, Joe Girardi. The Phillies hired Girardi to replace Gabe Kapler last October.

The pressure is going to be at an all-time high in Philly next season to win right away. But if anyone can handle that type of pressure cooker it’s Girardi.

Get ready folks! It all begins in 62 days when spring training arrives.