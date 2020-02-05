Pete Rose MLB reinstatement: All-Time hit leader asks for reinstatement following Astros cheating scandal

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Pete Rose wants back in baseball. The man known as Charlie Hustle feels he deserves a second chance at getting back into the game he played for 24 years.

The question now is, will his plea once again fall on deaf ears?

Pete Rose files for MLB reinstatement

Wednesday, February 5, 2020, could be remembered as a big day in MLB history years from now — that is, if Pete Rose gets his way.

Rose, the all-time hits leader in Major League Baseball history, filed a reinstatement petition on Wednesday with the league and the Baseball Hall of Fame.

His reasons? Rose believes he deserves a second chance based on the penalties, or lack of penalties, handed down to the Houston Astros for illegally stealing signs in 2017.

Pete Rose is petitioning to be removed from MLB's ineligible list, arguing that his lifetime ban is "vastly disproportionate" compared to players who took steroids and those involved in the Astros sign-stealing scheme. https://t.co/aP7rEXLZsH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2020

ESPN’s tweet indicates Rose said his lifetime ban is “vastly disproportionate” compared to players who took steroids and those involved in the Astros sign-stealing scheme.

Rose, of course, was infamously banned for life from MLB for gambling on games. After denying that he wagered on baseball, Rose finally admitted that he did years later — but he was adamant that he never bet on his team to lose.

Does Pete Rose have a point?

So does Pete Rose have a good point? Sure, gambling was frowned upon by players, however, was his wagering on teams while he played the game that much worse than an entire team cheating their way to the World Series title?

Rose has been out of the game since 1989 for gambling on baseball while managing the Cincinnati Reds.

Ray Genco is one of Rose’s lawyers. Genco argues that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred should remove Rose from the ineligible list because of the league’s lack of punishment towards the Astros.

In a phone call, Ray Genco, Rose’s lawyer, confirmed ESPN report that a 20-page document was delivered to MLB today asking for Rose’s reinsatement — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) February 5, 2020

“There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else,” Rose’s petition states. “No objective standard or categorization of the rules violations committed by Mr. Rose can distinguish his violations from those that have incurred substantially less severe penalties from Major League Baseball.”

The Astros were fined $5 million, and they lost their first and second-round selections in the MLB Draft for the next two seasons. That doesn’t seem like a harsh punishment for a team that everyone knows broke the rules all season long.

Rose, a former 17-time All-Star, applied for reinstatement in 2015, but his application was rejected. Former commissioner Bud Selig also denied an attempt by Rose to get back in the game as well.

Will the third time be a charm?