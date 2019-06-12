Nolan Arenado injury update: Rockies star hit by Hamels’ pitch in Cubs game

A Nolan Arenado injury update has arrived as the Colorado Rockies’ top star left the game on Wednesday.

Arenado was hit by a pitch thrown by the Chicago Cubs’ Cole Hamels. It ultimately forced him to leave the game. Here are the latest details on what happened and what Arenado’s injury status is right now.

Video: Nolan Arenado hit by a pitch from Hamels

Nolan Arenado was hit by the pitch in the game’s third inning.

As the Chicago Cubs were ahead 5-0, the Rockies had a man in scoring position. Arenado was at the plate, giving Hamels a test.

The National League All-Star contender is second in the league in RBIs and tied for 11th in the league in home runs with 17.

However, Hamels’ pitch ended up going high and hit Arenado in the arm. Immediately after, it was clear that Arenado wasn’t pleased as he had words with Hamels about it.

He crouched down for a bit before taking first base.

Here's Nolan Arenado getting hit by a pitch. He was later removed from the game. pic.twitter.com/VXO34H0xKq — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 12, 2019

The incident arrives after the Cubs’ Kris Bryant suffered a similar fate in the previous game. On Tuesday night, Bryant was hit twice by pitches. That resulted in his manager giving Bryant Wednesday off, per Chicago Tribune.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said he didn’t believe there was bad intent from the Rockies’ pitcher and also indicated Bryant turned his ankle recently. All of that was good reason for a game off.

Nolan Arenado injury update

Arenado would come out in the fourth inning to play third base. However, he ultimately left Wednesday’s game in the fifth inning due to being hit by the pitch. The Cubs said that their star player had a left forearm contusion.

In recent MLB All-Star Game Voting results, Arenado was leading all players for third base. His current stats for the season include a .330 batting average which is fourth amongst all National League players.

Numbers like these haven’t been seen by a @Rockies player since Todd Helton in August, 2000 (.476 AVG, 32 RBI). 😱 h/t @StatsbySTATS pic.twitter.com/jRjuWaSMZ5 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 1, 2019

As of this report, it’s unknown if Arenado will be out of action for a considerable amount of time. The Chicago Cubs won 10-1 in the latest game with the Rockies.

Colorado hosts the San Diego Padres on Thursday beginning at 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time.