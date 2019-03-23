Nick Senzel rumors: Cincinnati Reds deal with Scooter Gennett injury

23rd March 2019 9:12 PM ET

Nick Senzel rumors have surrounded the Cincinnati Reds, all through Spring Training. The highly-talented prospect has looked impressive during Grapefruit League games, giving Reds fans and fantasy baseball owners hope that the team was ready to promote him.

On Saturday (March 23), ESPN reported that All-Star second baseman Scooter Gennett is going to miss the next eight to 12 weeks with a severe right groin strain. Gennett is heading to the injured list, forcing the Reds to make some changes to the Opening Day lineup.

Who is playing second base for the Cincinnati Reds?

An argument could be made that Gennett was the best hitter on the roster for the Reds, so the team will need to scramble to find a replacement in the batting order. An assumption that a lot of fans immediately made was that Senzel would get a promotion. That’s not the case.

Reds manager David Bell already revealed what he plans to do with the infield. Shortstop Jose Peraza will move to second base and Jose Iglesias will slide in at shortstop. Iglesias was signed to give the team some depth, which will be needed right out of the gate. As for the long-term plan, Peraza would move back to shortstop when Gennett is ready to take back second base.

PSA: José Iglesias has hit two home runs today. pic.twitter.com/xKGZXAdga7 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 23, 2019

What about all the Nick Senzel rumors?

For now, Senzel has been demoted to minor league camp and he will likely begin the 2019 Major League season in Triple-A. This is a familiar story in the league, as teams push hard to maintain control over players. Keeping Senzel in the minor leagues also keeps his service time clock from starting. For now, it also means he won’t be a viable fantasy baseball asset, at least not yet.

Senzel is going to work at playing center field while he is in the minor leagues, with what seems like a long-term plan for him to join the outfield of the Cincinnati Reds.