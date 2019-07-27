Nick Markakis injury: Braves Markakis along with Dansby Swanson may be headed to IL

The last thing the Atlanta Braves need right now is for the injury bug to start hitting the team. Unfortunately, that is exactly what is beginning to happen. On the heels of possibly losing Dansby Swanson for 10 days or more, an injury to Nick Markakis occurred last night.

Nick Markakis injury could be serious

The dog days of August begin next week and the Braves are in the middle of a tight divisional race in the NL East. So the news that Nick Markakis’ injury may keep him out for an extended period is not one Braves fans want to hear.

Markakis was hit by a pitch on the wrist Friday during the Braves 9-2 victory over the Phillies. At first, it seemed like the 35-year-old would be fine as he stayed in the game. However, he was removed an inning later.

The team doctor will give further detail on the extent of the injury today (Saturday, July 27) and the Braves will soon make the results public. From the sound of it, Markakis could be heading to the IL for 10-days, if not longer.

From bad to worse

Nick Markakis’ injury could be the second this week to a starting position player. Dansby Swanson injured his heel in Tuesday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals. Swanson sat out Wednesday but was expected to return Friday evening, and now the Braves believe Swanson’s injury may be worse than first thought.

The Braves’ depth is one of the reasons they are fighting for the NL East division title heading into August. However, it is hard to lose two of you top five hitters in the lineup for a potentially long period of time.

Atlanta faces the Phillies again on Saturday night in yet another key divisional matchup.