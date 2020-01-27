Nick Castellanos Reds: Former Tigers, Cubs star joins Mike Moustakas, Wade Miley in Cincinnati

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

In recent MLB news, Nick Castellanos has finally found a home. The former Detroit Tigers slugger has reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds continue to build with Castellanos deal

The Cincinnati Reds are showing that they want to be a contender in 2020. They have had a very busy offseason and that continued on Monday with the signing of Nick Castellanos.

The two sides agreed on a four-year deal worth more than $64 million according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Monday.

Now the one thing about this deal that is a bit odd is Castellanos’ opt-out option. Many players have an opt-out when they sign a deal of 4-years or more, but it usually doesn’t come after the first season.

Passan noted that the deal will give Castellanos an opt-out option in 2021, which is very rare when it comes to these types of deals. So basically Castellanos is betting on himself and the Reds are letting him do so – here’s how.

No matter what Castellanos does performance-wise, he will make his money, however, a great season could land him the $100 million dollar deal he so desired this offseason.

A first-year opt-out gives Nicholas Castellanos quite the palette of choices: – If he has a monster 2020, he'll opt out at 29 and hit FA jackpot

– Worst-case scenario in the opt out: Gets QO'd at ~$18M for 2021, FA at 30

– Poor year: Doesn't use opt-out, gets his full $64M — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 27, 2020

This is a bet Castellanos really can’t lose. A great year could lead to a monster deal with the Reds or somewhere else. A bad year and he still has three years on his current deal and he will still get his average $18 million per season.

Castellanos should thank the Tigers for trading him to Chicago last season. The deal put him in the spotlight much more than he was in Detroit, and when he arrived in the Windy City, Castellanos delivered.

Castellanos hit just 11 home runs in 403 at-bats with Detroit, but he hit 16 round-trippers in just 212 at-bats with the Cubs. That, along with having his highest OPS in his career is why the Reds took a chance on signing him.

Reds ready to win?

The additions the Reds made this offseason look great on paper, but will they play-out well on the field?

Mike Moustakas is coming off a year in which he hit .254 with 35 homers and 87 RBI. He also made the All-Star team for the third time.

Wade Miley went 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 2019 for the Houston Astros. If he can do that this season with the Cincinnati, Reds they should finish much higher than their 75-87 mark last season.

The big question is can they compete with the Cubs, Brewers, and Cardinals for the National League Central division title?